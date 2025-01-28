Adam Brody and the Irresistible Charm of 2000s TV Heartthrobs

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

So I just finished watching the Netflix rom-com Nobody Wants This (I know—I’m very late to the party), and I just want to say that I think 2025 will be a renaissance for 2000s heartthrobs.

Those from Gen-Z who watched the show probably recognize Noah “Hot Rabbi” Roklov from Gilmore Girls (which has become popular with the generation in recent years) as Dave Rygalski, the short-lived but memorable love interest for Rory’s best friend Lane. But if you’re a true millennial, or just an avid early 2000s tv-watcher like myself, then you probably remember him as lovable geek Seth Cohen from The O.C., which aired in 2003.

While Brody has had work since his breakout role in the teen melodrama, none of it compares to the popularity he’s gained as Noah in Nobody Wants This. His emotionally available, honest, witty character has helped make the show a massive hit, and will likely be part of the reason millions more women will watch. Arguably, Noah Roklov is just a grown-up version of all the charming teen characters Brody has played before him.

And Brody isn’t the only 2000s star that is showing up on our screens again. Chad Michael Murray, who had fans drooling over him in One Tree Hill, will be reprising his role as Jake in the Freaky Friday sequel set to be released at the end of the summer. Further continuing the comeback of the early aughts is Josh Hartnett, who will lead the action movie Fight or Flight coming out next month.

With filming for the second season of Nobody Wants This to start next month and a potential release date for this September, I have a feeling many will be revisiting some of Brody’s most iconic characters and falling in love all over again.