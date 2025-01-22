A Guide to Building Your Post-College Wardrobe

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

Graduating college is a whirlwind of change, and let’s be honest—your wardrobe is probably due for a glow-up too. Whether you’re stepping into the nine-to-five world, continuing your studies, or figuring out your next move, revamping your closet can feel like a daunting task. Don’t stress—it doesn’t have to be! Here’s a fun, girly guide to building your post-college wardrobe that’s both functional and fabulous.

It’s Okay to Let Go of Those Crop Tops (No Shame if You Don’t!) First things first: let’s talk crop tops. They’ve probably been your go-to for nights out, game days, and casual brunches, but are they still a staple in your post-college life? If the answer is no, it’s totally fine to let them go. If the answer is yes, that’s cool too—no one’s judging! The key is curating pieces that reflect where you are now, and if that includes a crop top or two, keep the ones that spark joy. Spend a Day Organizing Your Closet (When the Time Feels Right) Decluttering your wardrobe can feel overwhelming, but it’s worth it. For me, that “right time” didn’t come until my second semester of senior year. Yep, late bloomer vibes. When you’re ready, dedicate a day to dive into your closet and really assess what you’ve been wearing (and what’s been collecting dust). To make it fun: throw on your favorite playlist or podcast, sip some iced coffee, and go section by section. Keep the pieces you love, ditch the ones you’ve outgrown, and get ready to start fresh. Get Personal with Moonsift Here’s a pro tip to make wardrobe-building feel less like a chore: download the Moonsift extension on Google Chrome. Think of it as a Pinterest aesthetic for your closet dreams. You can create boards for different styles, save pieces from literally anywhere online, and curate your dream wardrobe all in one place. It’s like window shopping from your bed—what’s not to love? Don’t Be Afraid to Thrift (Seriously, Give It a Try!) Thrifting can be a goldmine for unique and affordable pieces if you’re willing to put in a little effort. Yes, you might need to sift through a lot of racks to find that perfect oversized blazer or vintage denim, but trust me, the thrill of finding a hidden gem makes it all worth it. Plus, thrifting is sustainable, so you’re helping the planet while scoring new-to-you treasures. Lean Into Accessories Here’s the thing about accessories—they’re magical. A simple outfit can instantly go from “meh” to “wow” with the right jewelry and bag. Invest in a few versatile pieces, like gold hoops, layered necklaces, or a cute shoulder bag that matches everything. Accessories are also a great way to make your wardrobe feel fresh without buying an entirely new outfit. Donate the Clothes You’ve Outgrown As you say goodbye to the clothes that no longer serve you, don’t forget that they might be perfect for someone else. Donate your gently used pieces to local thrift stores or shelters, and know that they’ll find a new home with someone who’s just starting their own style journey. It’s a full-circle moment—and it feels amazing to know you’re giving back.

The Bottom Line

Building your post-college wardrobe is a process, so take it one step at a time. Embrace the chance to define your style for this next chapter of life, whether that means letting go of the old, thrifting for something new, or discovering how accessories can transform your look. Most importantly, make it fun—because you’re not just building a wardrobe, you’re building you.