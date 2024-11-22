This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

With the holidays coming up and the weather getting colder, it’s the perfect time to do cozy night-ins and outdoor winter adventures with your partner. These activities can be done with anyone, but would be especially adorable for couples to do and have a little photo dump at the end of the year. I am not particularly religious, but I still enjoy the Christmas spirit; most if not all of these activities could be altered to fit other religious holidays as well. Feel free to use this list as inspiration or tweak it a bit to accommodate you and your partner! Starting with number one…