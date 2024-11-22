Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
With the holidays coming up and the weather getting colder, it’s the perfect time to do cozy night-ins and outdoor winter adventures with your partner. These activities can be done with anyone, but would be especially adorable for couples to do and have a little photo dump at the end of the year. I am not particularly religious, but I still enjoy the Christmas spirit; most if not all of these activities could be altered to fit other religious holidays as well. Feel free to use this list as inspiration or tweak it a bit to accommodate you and your partner! Starting with number one…

Ice Skating

This activity is fun regardless of whether or not you and your partner have ice skated before. You both can either own the rink and put on a show together or hold each other up and keep the other from falling. It’s really cute holding hands and catching each other as you try to navigate the ice rink.

Baking/Cookie Decorating

Bake some cookies! Even if you don’t know how to bake, cookies are easy and decorating them doesn’t take long! Just get some icing, make some cute designs, and enjoy munching on them with your partner. If you don’t want to bake, visit a local Crumbl cookie, their cookies are amazing and tend to be festive around this time of year!

Play in the Snow

Assuming it snows at your location, go play in the snow! You can go sledding, build a snowman, and make snow angels. Don’t forget to have a snowball fight!

Cozy Movie Night

Wear matching pajamas, make some hot cocoa, and bundle under a mountain of blankets while watching your favorite holiday movie! This is an easy cozy night-in for couples that just want to relax.

Look at the Pretty Lights

Go look at the pretty Christmas lights! You can drive around your neighborhood or watch an organized elaborate light show. Both have accompanying music that really helps put you into the holiday spirit, and the lights are beautiful!

Decorate the House Together

Buy some lights, ribbons, candles, and garland if you don’t have it already and decorate the house! Play some holiday music and enjoy spending time together while making your home festive.

Visit a Christmas Village

If you both really enjoy holiday festivities, visit a Christmas village! They’re filled with unique vendors, candy stores, and more in a cute aesthetic village with music.

Gingerbread House Competition

Build gingerbread houses with some music and enjoy some quality time with your partner. Have a competition and decide what the prize is for the winner (with unbiased judges of course)!

Attend a Garden Holiday Tour

Visit a public garden decorated for the holidays! There are many scattered around most areas, especially near the city. These beautiful gardens are huge and completely decked out with decorations. They often have vendors and offer the perfect place to walk around for nature lovers during the holidays.

Intimate Gift Exchange

Last but not least, have an intimate gift exchange with your partner. Have at least one sentimental or hand-made gift that you each give to the other and open while secluded from family. This offers the perfect opportunity to have a wholesome moment and express your love for each other.

