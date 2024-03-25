This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

If you’re a concert-goer like I am and you never know what to bring, or if you aren’t and you’re going to your first concert this summer, then this is the perfect article for you!

Indoor and outdoor concerts have similar but also different needs. I’m going to tell you what to pack so you are fully prepared for whatever you need!

Sunscreen!! This may be the most important thing on the list if you’re going to be outdoors for an extended period of time. You don’t want to get sunburnt or have those awful tan lines, so be sure to have a container of sunscreen in your bag!

Hair ties or a claw clip if you’re wearing your hair down!! The most annoying thing to deal with at an outdoor event is if you’re sweating, warm, or just want your hair out of your face and you don’t have anything to pull it back. I make sure to always have something to pull my hair up, whether it’s on my wrist, in my bag, or clipped on my shirt.

Band-Aids and Neosporin!! What happens if you fall and scrape your knee or your arm?? You can wash it off with soap and water, or just water if you want, and quickly cover it up for the time being!

A jacket!! This is a necessity for outdoor concerts! It gets colder at night, so bringing a light jacket is always a good idea!

Little things! I always bring my little wallet with me with my ID, my debit/credit card, and at least $20 in cash. You can always put them in your phone case too!

A portable charger and a cord! There have been countless times where I didn’t bring a portable charger to a concert, and my phone died halfway through. So having one is something that I make sure to always bring with me!

Enjoy your concerts, and I hope this helps you a bit!!