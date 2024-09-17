Where to Get Decorations for Your Place

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

I don’t know about you, but one of my favorite things about going back to college is decorating my place. I love being able to express myself and put things on the walls that remind me of everything and everyone I love. It makes me so happy that I am able to make the space my own and decorate it however I want! But also I understand that we are probably all broke girlies after paying for all of our class books and supplies. I keep this in mind while thinking of how I am going to spruce up my new place every year. Whether it’s a dorm or an apartment, we should all be able to adorn our rooms with our aesthetics and interests to the fullest! So when I start my shopping list, there are a few places I keep in mind.

Walmart

I LOVE Walmart. I’ll admit, not all Walmarts are winners, but the one near IUP is, so definitely check yours out before you become a hater! Walmart has almost everything you could need. Living room decor, bathroom essential, cheap groceries for days, and more! Walmart has so many options for everyone and its perfect for those ballin’ on a budget!

5 Below

5 Below has my entire heart. I always find something there that I like, and it’s all $5 or less! They have all kinds of decor like posters, couch pillows, blankets, LED lights, mirrors, cute wall decor, and more! If you have a 5 Below within like an hour from where you are, the trip to get there is SO worth it, I promise.

Target

Now, not all of Target is for those on a budget, but some things are worth splurging for! And there is always a clearance section. One of my top fav sections in Target is the bargain area right when you walk in the store. They have all kinds of decor and gadgets for $5 or less.

Happy shopping!