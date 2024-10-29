The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’re single or you have someone, you more than likely have seen the TikToks about boo baskets. A boo basket is a cute, fall themed basket with all the girl’s favorite things. I want to look into some of the best things you can put in a boo basket.

First, picking out a cute little basket. Nothing major, it’s more about what goes in it. Your basket size should be able to fit what you’re planning to put in the basket.

Something scented always wins. If you like candles, maybe a nice fall scented candle. Or maybe you’re more of a self care type, a new body wash, lotion, or perfume will work. Remember to make sure the scent of your product would be something the person you’re giving your basket to.

People LOVE soft things, so adding something soft and cute is our next step. A new blanket, a new stuffed animal, some fuzzy socks? Maybe even a new pj set, or just something cute and cozy. Personally, I think a nice fluffy throw blanket or a Squishmallow make great additions for the softer aspect.

In addition to soft and scented things, you should always include a snack of some sorts. I mean, who doesn’t love a snack? Adding their favorite candy, a nice bag of chips, or their favorite drink. Are they more sweet, or more savory? Adding a few cute little snacks or any treat they may like is a great piece.

If you’re looking for more to add to your boo basket, try to be personable with the person you’re giving it to. Gift cards, a new book; anything they may like. But remember, a boo basket doesn’t have to be expensive. It’s about the effort you put in to giving someone a cute fall themed surprise!