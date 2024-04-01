The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

When you freshly turn 21 and go to the bar it’s hard to know what you like or dislike. I’m gonna help you with some of the drinks that I get or have gotten. Keep in mind also, that every person who makes them is most of the time going to taste a little different. Some people have a heavy hand so they might not be as sweet as others. I will add what is in them in case you want to try them out at home!

Sweet Shots

1.) My first favorite that I had was a Green tea Shot, This shot is simple and very common. It’s very sweet and people who don’t like tea even get it because there is no tea in the shot.

This is what is in it:

1/2 ounce Jameson, 1/2 ounce peach schnapps, 1/2 ounce sour mix, and 1 splash of lemon-lime soda

2.) The next shot we are going to bring up is a Lemon drop shot, this is also another common and popular one. It’s super sweet despite “lemon” in the name and you tend to associate that with sour.

this is what is in it:

2 ounces of vodka, 1/2 ounce of triple sec, 1 ounce of lemon juice (freshly squeezed), 1 ounce of simple syrup, and you can add a sugar rim

3.) This is a simple one to make at your own home, it’s called the Cinnamon Toast Crunch shot. If you don’t like Fireball please do not be scared off by this, I personally do not like it and I love this shot.

this is what is in it:

2 oz Rum Chata and then add 1 oz of Fireball on top

4.) This other one tastes like pineapple juice so if you like that you will love this. Do not let the color of it turn you away. It’s called a Scooby doo shot can also be called a Scooby Snack shot.

this is what is in it:

1 ounce Midair (or another melon liquor), 1 ounce coconut rum, 1 ounce pineapple juice, 1 ounce banana liquor, 1/2 ounce heavy cream (I’ve had with and without), If you want a garnish on it just a dollop of whipped cream.

drinks

1.) I think we should start out with the easiest and most common; that being the Vodka Cran(berry). It’s simple to make, everything is right in the name. The sweetened cranberry juice covers up the vodka taste.

this is what’s in it:

your choice of vodka and cranberry juice cocktail

2.) The next common one that is also easy to make is a Vodka Red Bull. If you like red bull this one is for you.

this is what’s in it:

2 ounces of vodka and Red Bull over it. You can do any flavor of Red Bull to change the taste of it!

3.) My favorite right now is the Electric Blue Raspberry Lemonade, it’s so sweet and perfect if you like blue raspberry.

this is what’s in it:

3/4 ounce vodka, 3/4 ounce Blue Curacao, 1 ounce sweet-and-sour mix, and then fill the rest of the glass ups with your choice of 7-up or Sprite

4.) The last on the list is Long Island ice tea, this one is a little complicated but it still makes the cut and is good.

this is what’s in it:

1 ounce vodka,1 ounce white rum,1 ounce white tequila, 1 ounce gin, 1/2 ounce triple sec, 1 ounce simple syrup, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, and cola to top it off.