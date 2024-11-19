Welcome back to Waverly place

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all remember growing up watching the Wizards of Waverly Place on Disney. Well, the Russo’s are back in a new reboot series, starring original cast member David Henrie and a brand-new cast.

The reboot Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is supposed to be about Justin Russo teaching/preparing a new wizard to fight to save the wizard world against some unknown threat all while trying to keep the wizard world and his family life separate. The new wizard is a rebellious wizard much like Alex was in the original series we all know and loved. Even Selena Gomez herself is featured in the first episode.

After watching the opening of the series, I feel that the show will not be able to live up to the success of the original like many other reboot series. I can see the direction they are aiming for, but I don’t know if the original fan base will get into the series. They are trying to make a storyline almost exactly like the original. They even use the same theme song, but it is no longer sung by Selena Gomez it is now the new main characters voice. The new wizard Billie is almost like the new Alex Russo except in this one Billie doesn’t have her family to fall back on, she has Justin. The original lair was show cased but I’m worried that they will try to yassify it for the newer generation. In my opinion the first episode did not meet my expectations. I liked bits and pieces of Alex being Alex, but Selena Gomez isn’t a main character, and she doesn’t make another appearance in the first season other than the Pilot. The episode felt stretched out and like it took too long to get to the point. Overall, I don’t believe that this is a reboot series I can get behind.