The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

Not too long ago I went to see “We Live in Time” in theaters and I need to talk about it! The movie follows the story of a couple over the span of a decade. The leading lady is played by none other than Florence Pugh and the male lead is played by Andrew Garfield. The couple meet under rather unusual circumstances and are then separated by some pretty unfortunate circumstances.

The Acting

I have been looking forward to this movie coming out ever since I first heard about it. I am a fan of Andrew Garfield and have been since I first saw him in “The Amazing Spider-Man”. After watching “Little Women” I saw how great of an actress Florence Pugh is so I was very hopeful that I would enjoy this movie. Of course, the two did not disappoint. So, with these two actors working together, this movie had no way of not being good. And of course they did NOT disappoint.

Storyline/Writing

I thought the storyline overall was really interesting and also pretty unique. I felt that “We Live in Time” was a much-needed break from most of the other movies that have been released over the past few years too. From my point of view, I feel like most of the movies that have been coming out recently are either remakes or sequels, so it was nice to have a standalone film that, in my opinion, didn’t use an overused storyline. The writing for this movie was just really great, seriously! I aspire to write something that deep and emotional one day.

Soundtrack/Score

Another thing I need to talk about is the soundtrack, I absolutely LOVED IT! Obviously a movie won’t be good if it doesn’t tell an interesting story or have good acting, but the soundtrack can also make or break whether it turns out good or not too. I don’t really have much to say about it except for the fact that the music that was composed specifically for the movie is practically transcendent. Even if you aren’t too inclined in watching the movie I strongly suggest listening to the movie score.

in conclusion, go watch it!

Overall I give this movie a 10/10. Did I cry throughout the whole thing? Yeah, pretty much, but was it the best movie to come out of 2024? Also yes! From the acting, storyline, music, and overall experience, this movie was nearly perfect. I have always loved movies that have realistic tellings of different lives and different stories. Even more, I love movies that really make me feel something and activate a wide range of my emotions. So, if you’re anything like me then I really, REALLY suggest watching this movie.