Do you want a skincare routine and you just don’t know where to start? Do you have one and it just doesn’t seem like it is working? Do you want to stop spending $1,000 every year trying to figure out what works and doesn’t? First I’m gonna tell you about the steps to actually get the products you are using into your skin. Trust me – I didn’t know there was a certain way on how to do it either, so I’ll tell you what I did.

Product Steps:

First thing first, you could have all the right products for your skin type but you could be putting them on in the wrong order. You want to start with the thinnest consistency to the thickest.

step 1.) You want to start with a cleanser. You want to give your skin a clean slate and get all the dirt and grime on your skin off, whether you can see it or not it is there.

step 2.) Follow that up with a toner. this is to help remove the dead skin cells that are on your face.

step 3.) After those first couple steps follow that up with a serum of your choice to target what “problems” you are having and want to solve.

step 4.) If you have eye care, like puffy under eyes, dark under eyes (from not getting sleep from being in school), or anything else. This is going to be a thicker consistency than our last couple of steps.

step 5.) Moisturizer is going to be next. This is a good product if you have dry skin or even oily – just make sure you get a moisturizer for those specific skin types. Oily skin happens a lot when you do not do this step because it’s your skins way of trying to moisturize your skin.

Going from the thinnest to the thickest is the best way to do it. If you start with a moisturizer or another super thick product, thin products like serums won’t be able to penetrate your skin.

Products:

There are affordable skincare products that are out there. The price tag does not mean everything, it could be $900 and not do anything for you. We are college students and we can’t afford to invest that much into something that doesn’t work.

One that everyone talked about for the longest time is CeraVe. They have a whole product line for specific skin types. You can get these products at drug stores anywhere or even order them online.

The next brand I have come across that I think is good and affordable is Cetaphil. You can get these products at drug stores anywhere or even order them online.

One that is good and that I have also used is The Ordinary brand. You can get these from the online store itself, Ulta, Sephora, and even at Target.

The final that I have been using for the past couple of months is Good Molecules. You can get these products off Amazon and their website. They even have a starter pack that you can get for just $25.

I have used all of these products and still do with some of them. You will still get pimples, and you can get pimple patches from Walmart that work wonders and you can wear them overnight or even throughout the day. Hannhoo is one of my favorite brands and they work wonders.