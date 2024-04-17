The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring Cleaning

One recognizable part of spring would be the “spring cleaning!” This spring, you should thoroughly clean, organize your belongings, and donate clothes or decorations you no longer need or enjoy. It is better to feel at ease when there is no clutter.

Spend Time With Yourself

In society, we are typically taught to value friendships and spend time with others, but spending time with yourself is equally important. Partaking in activities alone helps you feel comfortable within yourself and explore. Whether it means going on a walk or visiting a café, get to know yourself more!

Journaling

If you like to write or manage your thoughts through words, journaling can be a good way to release everything scrambling within your mind, as well as help you get in touch with your emotions.

Focus on Managing Interpersonal Relationships

If you forgot to text back that one friend last week, what are you waiting for? Making sure those you love know they are valued is important. I know sometimes you forget or feel too busy, but I know you can make some time for them.

Find a New Hobby or Rekindle an Old One

If you ever feel like your life has gotten quite boring or you feel like all you do is work or go to school, maybe it is time to put effort into a hobby. Having a hobby provides many benefits like being a stress reliever and decreasing your boredom.

Reflect on Your Life and Make Goals

To grow, it is necessary to reflect on oneself. So, rethink where you are in your life today and envision yourself in the next month or years to come. Where do you want to be, who do you want to be, and what do you want to be doing? From this, make short and long-term goals to actively work on.

Focus on School or Work

As most of us are in our college years, we all should be focusing and prioritizing our school work. We are mainly enrolled in a university to get an education and degree, so make sure to catch up on any missing assignments and study for upcoming exams.

Self Care Day

We all need a break sometimes, and that may look different to everyone, so remember what ultimately makes you feel serene and take a bath, paint, watch a movie, or meditate!