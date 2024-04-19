This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

Here are the top ten movies you should watch this summer with your friends and family!

Super Mario Brothers Movie (Streaming on Netflix)

While working underground to fix a water main, Mario and Luigi are transported through a mysterious pipe to a magical new world. But when siblings are separated, an epic adventure begins.

Mean Girls (Streaming on Paramount Plus)

New student Candy Heron gets welcomed into the top of the social food chain by an elite group of popular girls called the Plastics, ruled by the conniving queen bee, Regina George. However, when Candy makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend, she soon finds herself caught in their crosshairs.

Upgraded (Streaming on Prime)

An aspiring art intern is invited on a last-minute work trip to London, where she meets a handsome stranger.

Ticket to Paradise (Streaming on Peacock)

A man and his ex-wife race to Bali, Indonesia to stop their daughter from marrying a seaweed farmer. As they desperately try to sabotage the wedding, the bickering duo soon find themselves rekindling old feelings that once made them happy together.

Crazy Rich Asians (Streaming on Hulu)

Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. Thrust into the spotlight, Rachel must now contend with jealous socialites, quirky relatives, and something far, far worse — Nick’s disapproving mother.

Barbie (Streaming on Max)

Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.

Top Gun (Streaming on Paramount Plus)

The Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School is where the best of the best train to refine their elite flying skills. When hotshot fighter pilot Maverick (Tom Cruise) is sent to the school, his reckless attitude and cocky demeanor put him at odds with the other pilots, especially the cool and collected Iceman (Val Kilmer). But Maverick isn’t only competing to be the top fighter pilot, he’s also fighting for the attention of his beautiful flight instructor, Charlotte Blackwood (Kelly McGillis).

Top Gun: Maverick (Streaming on Paramount Plus)

After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it.

Anyone But You (Streaming on Prime)

Despite having an amazing first date, Bea and Ben’s initial attraction quickly turns sour. When they unexpectedly find themselves at a destination wedding in Australia, the pair pretend to be the perfect couple to keep up appearances.

The Eras Tour (Streaming on Disney Plus)