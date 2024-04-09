The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Kennywood Park

Kennywood Park opened in 1898 in West Mifflin, and has been a Pittsburgh stable ever since. There is a wide variety of classic coasters and rides, alongside with some new favorites like the Steel Curtain.

Strip District

The Strip District is located in downtown Pittsburgh between 11th and 33rd Street. This area is filled with different authentic shopping experiences and food stands.

Sandcastle

Sandcastle is located in West Homestead, overlooking the Monongahela River. There are dozens of water slides, a wave pool, two children’s areas, and a lazy river.

Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium

The Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium is one of the six zoo/aquarium hybrids in America. This location has over 400 species of animals and seven exhibits.

Waterfront

The Waterfront is located in Homestead and is an outdoor shopping and entertainment complex.