The Angels are Back and Here’s What You Missed

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

After a six year wait, Victoria’s Secret Angels have returned to the runway in New York. You may ask what took them so long. The show came to a halt after the brand was involved in multiple scandals like fans commenting on the lack of diversity, the founder Les Wexner’s relationship with Jeffery Epstein being exposed and overall, the plunging show ratings. It was brought back this year as an attempt for the company to reinvent itself.

Many of the big names in the modeling industry were involved like the Hadid sisters, Tyra Banks, Kate Moss, Adriana Lima (the most valuable Victoria’s Secret Angel), and other big names. History was made Tuesday night when the first openly transgender women Alex Consani and Valentine Sampaio walked down the runway as angles. Even with this lineup, fans were still commenting on the lack of diversity, mentioning things like absence of plus sized models and shortage of racial inclusivity. There were 40 different looks showcased in the span of 45 minutes.

The model lineup isn’t the only thing to talk about, the music lineup for the night started off with Lisa, a member of the group Blackpink she appeared twice in the night. Next up was Tyla wearing her own set of white angel wings singing songs off her Debut album such as “Water” and “Push 2 Start”. Last in the lineup was Cher. She appeared on stage emerging from a cloud of smoke singing a few of her popular songs, including “Strong Enough” and “Believe”.

Off the stage there were many celebrity attendees in the crowd. Dylan Sprouse was one of them. He was seen cheering on his wife Barbara Palvin-Sprouse with cardboard cutouts of their cat and dog. Some other famous individuals in attendance were Ice Spice, Phoebe Dynevor, Tyga, Coco Jones, Madison Bailey, and Queen Latifah.