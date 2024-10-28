The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do you ever need help looking for a movie to get you into the Halloween spirit or do you just like watching scary movies? I have set up my favorites in categories where I think the movies land, so if you don’t want a really scary, but a moderate etc. Also, I know that it’s a pain to try and find what streaming channel the movie is on so I’ve just put that in for ya!

ehhh not really

These ones are going to be more Halloween movies we watched as kids, you need to have a throw back every once and awhile!

1.) Coraline: Tubi and Pluto (Both of these options are free to watch!)

2.) Twitches 1 & 2: Disney+ and Hulu

3.) The Nightmare Before Christmas: Disney+

4.) Monster House: Netflix

5.) Paranorman: Tubi and Pluto (Both of them are free to watch!)

6.) Hocus Pocus: Disney+ (You can not forget to watch this for Halloween!)

7.) Halloweentown: Disney+

8.) Corpse Bride: HBO Max and Hulu

mmhm a little scary

This category is going to be like “ooh it was a little scary” and there’s a couple of jump scares.

1.) Hubie Halloween: Netflix (If you don’t know this is an Adam Sandler Halloween movie, I wouldn’t say that this is scary, but I would not put it with Disney movies haha!)

2.) IT: HBO Max and Hulu (You can also watch for free on IQIYI!)

3.) IT: Chapter 2: Netflix and HBO Max

4.) Ready or Not: Hulu, Disney+ and Sling

5.) MAMA: Peacock (This was actually the very first scary movie I ever watched!)

6.) Hereditary: Hulu (This movie is different depending on the person, some people think it’s truly terrifying and some don’t!)

7.) Terrifier: Tubi, Peacock, Pluto, Sling, and Plex (All for free)

8.) Scream: HBO Max and Hulu (All of them) This is such a good franchise and I have watched all of them!

okay i’m scared

These are ones to get your heart pumping!

1.) The Visit: HBO Max

2.) A Nightmare on Elm Street: HBO Max and Hulu. (I am putting it here because of the nature of this movie. I think you should have a trigger warning for what happens. I watched it for the first time last year and was disgusted.)

3.) Halloween (2018): Netflix and Hulu

4.) The Nun: Netflix

5.) The Conjuring: Hulu (Don’t have to watch these in order but it is recommended)

6.) The Autopsy of Jane Doe: Netflix (Free on The CW)

7.) Terrifier 2: Amazon Prime (Free) and the Roku Channel

8.) Smile: Hulu and Paramount

too scared to watch it again

My roommate and I finished these movies, but they definitely were scary and a couple screams may have slipped out haha!

1.) Insidious the Red Door: Netflix (We’ve never watched any of them before this one, didn’t know they went in order and we were very much scared!)

2.) Babadook: Netflix (Free on Pluto, Sling, Plex, and Roku Channel)

3.) Evil Dead Rise: Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max (Very gruesome)

4.) Sinister: HBO Max and Hulu

5) Barbarian: Hulu and Disney+

6.) Lights Out: Apple TV, YouTube, Amazon prime (All for $3.99 :((()