Now that fall is finally here, so are our favorite drinks to have during the fall season! With the return of the classic fall favorites and some new ones to add, there is always something for everyone to enjoy. Here are my thoughts on the fall drinks at Starbucks!

Pumpkin Spice Latte

This drink is usually the first people think about when the term “fall” comes to mind. Personally, I’m not the biggest fan of the PSL, but I’ll still enjoy it from time to time! I would rate this a 5/10, just because I don’t like an overwhelming flavor of the pumpkin. If you are a hard core pumpkin fan though, this drink would be the best for you!

Pumpkin Cream Chai

This drink would be a good pumpkin drink to have if you don’t like espresso or a big coffee flavor. This drink has the perfect amount of sweetness, and it does not have an overpowering flavor of the pumpkin. It is just a chai latte with pumpkin cold foam and a pumpkin spice topping! I like how the only pumpkin flavor is only in the foam and not throughout the entire drink. I would rate this drink as an 8/10.

Nondairy Apple Cream Chai

Starbucks has recently launched a new line of non dairy options and the apple cream chai is one of them! This is a chai latte made with oat milk and non dairy apple cold foam. If you are more of an apple person when it comes to fall I recommend adding this drink to your next order! I think the apple and the oat milk is a great combination together and it always makes me want to go back and get another one! I would give this a 9/10.

Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte

This drink is probably one of my new favorites that have been released! I really like the pecan flavoring and how it pairs with the espresso and the oatmilk. I was kinda nervous about trying it since I wasn’t sure how it would taste, but after I gave it a try it became one of my new go to drinks on my shift. Although, if you don’t like a nutty taste in your coffee this might not be the drink for you but I still recommend giving it a try! I would rate this drink as a 9/10.

These are only some of the many fall drinks available this season! You can also pair these drinks with some of the fall bakery items like the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin or the Apple Croissant!