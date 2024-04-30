This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Garden

Phipps is a beautiful garden that has been around since 1893. It covers 15 acres and contains a 14 room glasshouse and 23 gardens. This location is stunning and will keep you busy for at least an hour, so I highly recommend checking it out. Tickets for adults are $21.95.

Heinz History center

The Heinz History Center is personally one of my favorite Pittsburgh museums. It has a wide range of exhibitions, including the history of the Heinz company, the Western PA Sports Museum, and Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood. Tickets for adults are $20.

kennywood

Kennywood is a Pittsburgh amusement park that has been around for over 100 years. They are known for their thrilling rollercoasters, which take advantage of the hilly terrain to create unique layouts. While the tickets are more expensive (~$75 at the door and ~$38 online), I personally find it worth it as it keeps me entertained all day.

carnegie museum of natural history

This history museum was founded by Andrew Carnegie in 1896. Carnegie also founded an art museum and a science center that are worth visiting as well. This history museum has a wide range of displays that can keep you occupied for hours. Tickets are adults are $25.

sandcastle

Sandcastle is a large waterpark that includes 15 waterslides, a lazy river, a tsunami wave pool, two children’s areas, and more. It’s a great place to visit on a hot summer day. Tickets are $60 at the door and $35 online.

Pittsburgh zoo & aquarium

The Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium has many areas to explore, including Forest Passage, Jungle Odyssey, Kids Kingdom, and Water’s Edge. They also play active roles in wildlife conservation around the world. This includes rehabilitating and rescuing endangered species. Tickets for adults range from $18-$28.