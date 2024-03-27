Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Peanut Butter Mousse Parfaits

Gabriella Finn
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

Do you need delicious individual desserts for your next gathering? Then this peanut butter mousse parfaits recipe is for you! It is so simple and easy!

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup creamy peanut butter
  • ½ cup cream cheese, at room temperature
  • ½ cup confectioners sugar
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ½ cup heavy whipping cream, chilled
  • 1 package of Reese’s peanut butter cup minis, chopped
  • Sweetened whipped cream, for garnish

Directions:

  1. In a medium mixing bowl, beat together the peanut butter, cream cheese, confectioners sugar and vanilla extract. Set aside.
  2. In a separate bowl, whip the heavy cream to medium- to stiff-peaks. 
  3. Transfer a quarter of the whipped cream to the peanut butter mixture and beat in until combined. 
  4. Transfer half of the remaining whipped cream to the peanut butter mixture and gently fold in. Repeat with the remaining half. 
  5. Spoon some of the peanut butter mousse into each of four 4-ounce mason jars, then layer on some of the chopped peanut butter cups. Repeat with another layer of mousse, another layer of peanut butter cups, and a final layer of mousse. 
  6. Cover with a layer of plastic wrap and chill until ready to serve. Just before serving, garnish each mason jar with sweetened whipped cream, and some chopped Reese’s peanut butter cup minis. 

Recipe provided by the following source: https://pin.it/6rX0nkjuN

