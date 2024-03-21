Peanut Butter and Banana Dog Cake

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

Is your dog’s birthday coming up? This is the perfect cake to make for you to make! It is so delicious, and it is safe for dogs and humans to enjoy!

Ingredients:

-2 cups flour

-1 tsp baking soda

-1/2 tsp baking powder

-1/2 tsp salt

-4 large ripe bananas, mashed

-6 tbsp smooth peanut butter

-2 large eggs

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and grease a 8” cake pan. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt In a large bowl, combine mashed bananas, peanut butter, and eggs. Whisk until smooth, then fold in dry ingredients. Pour batter into prepared cake pan. Bake for 20 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Let cool for 10 minutes, then take out of pan and put on a cooling rack. Cut into slices and enjoy!

Recipe provided by: https://www.delish.com/cooking/a36701908/dog-birthday-cake-recipe/