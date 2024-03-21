Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Peanut Butter and Banana Dog Cake

Gabriella Finn
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

Is your dog’s birthday coming up? This is the perfect cake to make for you to make! It is so delicious, and it is safe for dogs and humans to enjoy!

Ingredients:

-2 cups flour

-1 tsp baking soda

-1/2 tsp baking powder

-1/2 tsp salt

-4 large ripe bananas, mashed

-6 tbsp smooth peanut butter

-2 large eggs

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and grease a 8” cake pan.
  2. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt
  3. In a large bowl, combine mashed bananas, peanut butter, and eggs. Whisk until smooth, then fold in dry ingredients. 
  4. Pour batter into prepared cake pan.
  5. Bake for 20 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. 
  6. Let cool for 10 minutes, then take out of pan and put on a cooling rack.
  7. Cut into slices and enjoy!

Recipe provided by: https://www.delish.com/cooking/a36701908/dog-birthday-cake-recipe/

Gabriella Finn is the treasurer for Her Campus at Indiana University of Pennsylvania chapter. She takes care of the budget and finances for the chapter. She also writes recipes for Her Campus at the IUP chapter. Beyond Her Campus, Gabriella is the treasurer for Management Association and a member of Eta Sigma Delta. She is a junior majoring in Hospitality Management. She also has a certificate in baking and pastry from Indiana University of Pennsylvania Academy of Culinary Arts. She competed her externship at Nemacolin as a pastry extern. In her free time, Gabriella likes to watch Friends and bake. If it is someone’s birthday , Gabriella always makes them a special cake. She works as a server and a line cook at The Mayfield, which she loves. She started working there in the summer of 2023 and works there when she goes home on the weekends. This is her favorite job she has ever had!