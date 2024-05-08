This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

During my time as an English major, I’ve discovered the wondrous world of nonfictional comics and graphic novels. A bit of a miracle, considering that I’m typically drawn to fictional stories and comics filled to the brim with adventure, fantasy and romance.

But I’m glad that I’ve discovered this underrated genre, and wanted to recommend some amazing stories that I’ve discovered; ones that I don’t think would work as well in the traditional literary format that most readers might be accustomed to.

Extremely Important Thing to Note

All of these recommendations contain mature subject matter and sensitive topics. If you are interested in reading any of these stories, please be sure to look up the individual trigger warnings beforehand.

Maus

By Art Spiegelman

In the late 1970s, Spiegelman interviewed his father, Vladek, where they mostly discussed the latter’s experiences as a survivor of the Holocaust. The novel switches between Vladek’s recollection of this horrific period of his life, and the introspective journey that Spiegelman embarks on as he carries out the interview.

Persepolis

By Marjane Satrapi

In this autobiography, Satrapi looks back on her childhood and early adulthood. Specifically, how she’d grown up in Iran (and Austria, for a time) during and after the Iranian Revolution, and how she’d struggled with her identity.

Fun Home

By Alison Brechdel

As Brechdel looks back on her childhood and explores her identity as an open lesbian, she reflects on her relationship with her closeted gay father. Particularly the complexities and mysteries behind who he was as a person before his sudden death.

My Friend Dahmer

By John “Derf” Backderf

A retrospective look at the early life of infamous serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer. Told from the perspective of a former friend and classmate, this novel describes the type of person that Dahmer had been during his high school years and the warning signs that he’d shown even then. All without trying to excuse the heinous actions that he’d commit later in life.