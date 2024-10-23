The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

If you’re like me and you love getting in on the Halloween spirit, but you don’t like anything too scary these movies should be on your Halloween watch list.

Ghostbusters

A classic series that all can enjoy. None of which are too scary, but still give you the excitement of any other horror movie. Ghostbusters One and Two are available to watch on Hulu, Prime Video, YouTube. The newest addition to this series Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is also available on Netflix.

Goosebumps

A movie made based on the Goosebumps book series. The film incorporates a lot of the classic monsters that you see in the books, like the puppet Slappy. The movie is very entertaining and is probably the scariest on this list. It can be watched on Prime Video.

Hocus pocus 1 and 2

Again, a classic movie and a sequel that are definitely a binge worthy series for Halloween. The First movie was made in 1993 and was brought back for another one in 2022 with an announcement of a third movie on the way. This is a great series to get into so you can look forward to the new one coming out. Both are available on Disney+.

Halloweentown

A perfect Disney Halloween series that’s very family friendly and those of all ages can enjoy doesn’t give the scare but gets you in the Halloween spirit there were 4 movies spanning from 1998 to 2006. The first two are definitely my favorite but if you want more to watch the others are not too bad. They can all be watched on Disney+.

Hubie Halloween

Who doesn’t love a good Adam Sandler movie this is definitely more funny than scary, but we love a good comedy. The movie takes place in Salem the Halloween capital of the world. It’s available on Netflix exclusively.

Spooky Buddies

The buddies are a famous series on Disney and why not partake in the Halloween spirit with the spooky buddies. The buddies get together and go on a Halloween adventure uncovering the history of their town and helping out their ghostly puppy pal. This movie can be watched on Disney+.

These movies are guaranteed to put you in the Halloween spirit!