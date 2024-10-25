The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

If you are an avid reader like I am, I’m sure you’re pretty up-to date on some recent book releases! However, if you are just getting into reading, I have curated some of the most anticipated book releases to help get you started! Most of these books are apart of a sequel, and I highly recommend reading those first, as they will better prepare you for the new releases!

Nothing Like the movies

This book is the sequel to Lynn Painter’s best selling novel Better Than The Movies which is a story about Wes and Liz, next-door neighbors who realize being around each other isn’t as bad as they thought it would be. In Nothing Like The Movies, Wes and Liz are now navigating college life at UCLA. Will they make it as a couple?

The BoyFriend

If you’ve spent any time on BookTok recently, you may have noticed the gained popularity of beloved author Freida McFadden. I have yet to read some of her books, but I’ve been dying to, they all sound amazing! The Boyfriend is her most recent release, and it is a twisting thriller about secret obsessions, and how some people would truly do anything for love.

Wrath Of The Triple Goddess

Who was going to tell me that Rick Riordan was still releasing Percy Jackson books?? I must have been living under a rock this past year because he also released The Chalice of the Gods in 2023, and both of these books take place during the timeline after The Heroes of Olympus books. The Wrath of the Tripe Goddess is all about Percy in his senior year of high school, trying to get into college by receiving letters of recommendations from the Greek Gods. Now it is up to Percy, Annabeth, and Grover to simply pet sit Hecate’s animals.. how hard could that possibly be?

The Nightmare Before Kissmas

“Red, White & Royal Blue meets The Nightmare Before Christmas in a sexy, quirky rom-com where the golden-hearted Prince of Christmas falls for the totally off-limits Prince of Halloween.”

Sara Raasch brings us an unforgettable LGBTQ+ romance book that is perfect for the upcoming holidays! I’ve never heard of this book before, but I am definitely intrigued! There is a marriage of convenience, two princes who can’t seem to stay away from each other, and a competition between the two holidays. What can get better than this!

A thousand broken Pieces

In Tillie Cole’s sequel to A Thousand Boy Kisses, this book takes place 3 years later. Main character Savannah meets Cael as they both begin a healing journey after losing people very close to them years prior. There’s nothing more that I love than a good romance story, and this book is all about two broken hearted people coming together and healing parts of each other while learning to love again!

