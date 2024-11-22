This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

As a third-year university student, I have experimented with various online studying tools. I’ve discovered websites I love and others that weren’t for me. The websites listed in this article are the ones that work the best for me. Of course, the usefulness varies depending on your major, but as a biology major these are the ones that I find help me the most.

quizlet

I’m sure we’re all familiar with Quizlet, the online studying classic. Although the study function is no longer free, I still rely heavily on its flashcards. It’s a great resource for memorizing key terms and concepts.

gizmo

Gizmo is another flashcard-based studying website. Similar to Quizlet, it offers flashcard-based studying but also includes a free study function featuring multiple-choice questions and fill-in-the-blank exercises. It’s a new favorite of mine when it comes to studying for exams.

khan academy

Khan Academy is another one I’m sure many people are familiar with. It is well-known for its extensive library of educational videos that cover a wide range of topics, from elementary school subjects to advanced college material. Having topics covered in a lecture style can really help me understand confusing concepts.

youtube

YouTube is another amazing resource for visual learners. When it comes to studying biology, YouTube is one of the most useful resources out there. There are many channels dedicated to various educational topics.