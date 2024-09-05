This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

As we enter a new semester, I think about all the fun things I did over Summer break! So I’m here to give you a little recap of everything I did!



Anyone who knows me knows that I LOVE going to concerts, not just for music, but for the atmosphere as well! That being said, I am SO grateful that I had the opportunity to attend several concerts this summer!



Starting with Greta Van Fleet! I attended GVFs Starcatcher Tour for the 2nd time with my dear friend, and fellow Her Campus member, Kayla Delaney! The concert was held in Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena on May 18th! GVF never fails to put on a great show, from their set list to the many graphics and effects they use!

The next concert I went to was Noah Kahan’s We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour! I was SO excited for this concert and he put on an AMAZING performance! I attended with three of my friends and I couldn’t have asked for better people to share this experience with. Noah’s songs never fail to bring me to tears, so best believe I was sobbing pretty much from the 1st or 2nd song he sang. This concert was in Burgettstown, PA at The Pavilion at Star Lake, which if you have ever been, is very complicated to get in and out of due to them only having one entrance and exit. The traffic was so worth it for the performance Noah Kahan put on.

The third, and final, concert I attended was Niall Horan’s Heaven Tour. It was held at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, OH, and it was the first time I’ve ever been to this venue, and I was impressed. I attended with another friend, and fellow Her Campus member, Gabriella Finn. We had so much fun, despite the rain we had to wait in line. Niall put on an amazing show, and I got to hear Stockholm Syndrome by One Direction live, which made me so happy!

I worked a lot this summer but I did squeeze in a vacation to Charleston, South Carolina! I love this area of South Carolina and it was a nice 6 days of sight-seeing, trying amazing food and drinks, and just relaxing. It was a good refresh that was muchhhhhh needed, and I hope to be back soon (cross your fingers for me)!

That pretty much wraps up all the super exciting stuff I got myself into this summer! Other than spending time with friends and my cats, Pumpkin and Boots! Here’s to an amazing semester and lots of new articles!!!