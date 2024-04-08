This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

Some people use purses, some use tote bags, and some don’t use anything! If you want to redo, or start using, your purse, I’m here to tell you some of my essentials that I ALWAYS keep in my purse!

My wallet! This is an obvious one so you could’ve guessed it. I keep cash, cards, my insurance card, ID, my vaccination card, and anything else that I think is important to keep in a wallet!

Lipgloss/chapstick! I keep both in my purse because you’ll never know when your lips will be chapped or if you need a little gloss moment! I keep the medium sized aquaphor because you can use it for multiple things.

Hair tie/hair clip! You never know when you’ll need to pull your hair up so it’s always a great idea to keep these on hand!

Feminine hygienic products! Whatever you use (tampons, pads, diva cups), always keep some in your purse! You never know when shark week is going to come!

Pen and a pencil! Sometimes you have to write something down or sign something! Instead of having to frantically search for one, you could have one in your purse!

Keys! Your car keys, mail key, house key, and whatever other keys you have! Put them in your purse so you don’t misplace them and can’t find them!

Sanitizer and lotion! I usually keep a small hand sanitizer and a small hand lotion! You never know when you’re gonna touch something gross and there’s not a sink nearby.

A snack! Whether it’s candy, a granola bar, or a bag of chips! I’ve been in situations where I’m starved and all i wish for is a snack! If it’s in your purse, you’re set.

There are so many other things you can fit in your purse, but these are just my essentials!