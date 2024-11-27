If you are like me, sometimes you just need music that truly has you raging. I understand listening to music to calm you down, but suppressing the anger in that way doesn’t always work. So let’s let the anger out for a little and go crazy to some angry girl music. I feel like this helps me a lot, especially with the state of the world right now. I will be organizing this by artist, because these artists know how to speak to my soul. Disclaimer: I am not saying to let your anger out in any violent or harmful ways, just let yourself scream out some songs for a bit.
I truly believe that women making angry music is a beautiful thing. As women we are always told to be quieter, make ourselves smaller, be less dramatic, and to only express our emotions in a positive way or in a way to comfort others. This music goes against those norms and show the way that many women feel about the world, but are too scared or too repressed to say. Many of these songs reference very sensitive topics, but are important to push into the mainstream because more people need to see that this is effecting so many people around the world, but they have been pushed down too many times to express their feelings.
Mitski
Genre: New Age, Indie Rock, Alternative Pop, Art Pop
I have recommended Mitski to every person I have talked to about music. I know that she is not for everyone, but if you relate to her, you RELATE to her. Sometimes I think that she knows something about me that I don’t when I am listening to her music. Definitely give her a try, and even if you are not into her angry music, she has so much more in her discography to listen to.
1.Drunk Walk Home
2.Real Men
3.Eric
4.Cop Car
5.Blue Light
6.Brand New City
7.Jobless Monday
8.Class of 2013
9.My Body’s Made of Crushed Little Stars
Fiona apple
Genre: Art Pop, Baroque Pop, Art Rock, Jazz Pop, Piano Rock, Experimental Pop
Here we have the queen of angry girl music. I could write this entire article just about her music, but I think that talking about all of these artists is more productive. Fiona Apple references abusive relationships, sexual abuse, mental health issues, and many other sensitive topics in her music, so just be aware when listening in case that is triggering for you.
1.Get Him Back
2.Window
3.Shameika
4.Daredevil
5.Relay
6.Fetch The Bolt Cutters
7.Under the Table
8.Sleep To Dream
9.Please Please Please
10.Red Red Red
11.Fetch The Bolt Cutters
12.Werewolf
13.Criminal
HOle
Genre:Alternative Rock
Hole was a rock band from 1989 to 2012 that was founded by Courtney Love and Eric Erlandson. Courtney Love sings about feeling used for her body and objectified as a woman. She also discusses sexual abuse and drug abuse in her music, and how hard it was for her to get past her experiences with that.
1.Jennifer’s Body
2.Rock Star
3.Violet
4.Plump
5.Teenage Whore
6.Celebrity Skin
7.Petals
8.Garbage Man
9.Nobody’s Daughter
10.Doll Parts
11.Asking For It
12.Babydoll
13.She Walks On Me
Ethel cain
Genre: Indie Rock, Gothic, Contemporary Folk, Alternative Pop, Americana
Ethel Cain does a lot of story telling within her music, using “Ethel Cain” as a character, while also referencing experiences in her real life. She sings about her struggles with her sexuality, religious beliefs and experiences in the church, and her political views.
1.Ptolemaea
2.Strangers
3.Family Tree(intro)
4.Tongue(demo)
5.Punish
Billie Eillish
Genre: Pop, Alternative Pop, Pop Rock
Billie Eillish started out in the music industry when she was very young, and references a lot of issues with being put in the spotlight at such a young age. She also sings about her mental health struggles and disappointment in relationships.
1.Happier Than Ever
2.THE GREATEST
3.Therefore I Am
4.you should see me in a crown
5.Not My Responsibility
Miscellaneous
Here are some other songs that have been on my angry playlist as well!
1.Messy-Lola Young
2.Brutus-The Buttress
3.The Doll People-SOFIA ISELLA
4.Roadkill-Solya
5.Vampire Empire-Big Thief
6.Crazy Girls-TOOPOOR
7.Bite The Hand-Boygenius
8.Satanist-Boygenius
9.$20-Boygenius
10.Back to Black-Amy Winehouse
11.God Complex-VIOLENT VIRA