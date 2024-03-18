M&M Easter Cookies

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

Do you need a dessert for your Easter gathering? These are the perfect cookies for you! They are soft and delicious, and who doesn’t love M&Ms!!!!!

Ingredients:

½ cup unsalted butter

½ cup brown sugar

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 ⅔ cup all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup white chocolate chips

½ to 1 cup pastel M&M candies

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place parchment paper on top of baking sheets, set aside or place on ungreased baking sheets. Add butter to a microwave dish and microwave for 25 seconds or more until butter is partially melted. Add the brown sugar and white sugar to a large mixing bowl with the partially melted butter and stir well to combine. Add in the flour, baking soda, and salt and mix until just combined. Add in the white chocolate chips and M&Ms by hand, saving a few to press onto the tops of the cookie dough. Use a large cookie scoop (3 tablespoons) to scoop out 12 cookies or use a medium sized cookie scoop (1 1/2 tablespoons) for 18-20 cookies and arrange them evenly on baking sheet . Bake for 10 minutes for medium sized cookies and 13-15 minutes for larger cookies. Cookies will still be slightly underdone when you remove them from the oven. Make sure not to overbake for soft and chewy cookies. Cookies will not spread much while baking. Let sit on baking sheet for 5 minutes before eating. Enjoy!

