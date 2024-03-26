Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
barbie movie behind the scenes 0002?width=719&height=464&fit=crop&auto=webp
barbie movie behind the scenes 0002?width=398&height=256&fit=crop&auto=webp
Culture > Entertainment

Media That I’m Excited For in 2024

Portia Coulter
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.
man with a headset playing a computer video game
Photo by Sean Do from Unsplash

Games

Persona 3 Reload

  • Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)
  • Release Date: February 2nd, 2024

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy

  • Platform(s): PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Windows, Xbox One
  • Release Date: January 24th, 2024

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

  • Platform(s): PlayStation 5
  • Release Date: February 29th, 2024

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley

  • Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Windows, Mac OS, Xbox Series X/S
  • Release Date: March 7th, 2024
tao and elle on a movie date in heartstopper season 2
Netflix/See-Saw

Shows/Movies

Delicious in Dungeon

  • Platform(s): Netflix
  • Release Date: January 4th, 2024

Hazbin Hotel

  • Platform(s): Amazon Prime
  • Release Date: January 18th, 2024

Feud: Capote vs the Black Swans

  • Platform(s): Hulu
  • Release Date: January 31st, 2024

Sonic 3 (& Knuckles)

  • Platform: Knuckles will be airing on Paramount+
  • Release Dates
  • April 26th, 2024 (Knuckles)
  • December 20th, 2024 (Sonic 3)

Mean Girls

  • Release Date: January 12th, 2024

Deadpool & Wolverine

  • Release Date: July 26th, 2024

Joker: Folie a Deux

  • Release Date: October 4th, 2024

Wicked: Part 1

  • Release Date: November 27th, 2024
planner, coffee, empty
Photo by Northfolk from Unsplash

TBA

There are a few things that I’m extremely excited for. However, since they have no set release date, I’d like to give them a separate shout out.

TMNT: The Last Ronin

  • Video Game
  • Platform(s): TBD

Marvel’s Wolverine

  • Video Game
  • Platform(s): PlayStation 5

Devil May Cry (Netflix)

  • Animated Show
  • Platform(s): Netflix

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider Verse

  • Movie
Portia Coulter is a writer at Indiana University of Pennsylvania's HER Campus chapter. She covers topics in the entertainment industry, ranging from video games to animation. Portia is also an editor for Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s New Growth Art Review, having joined earlier this year. Some of her work has previously been published in the 2023 edition of the New Growth Art Review; they were also submitted to that year’s horror competition: a short story that won 2nd place and an art piece that won 3rd. Currently an English Literature/Culture major with a minor in Communications Media, Portia plans to graduate in May 2024 and pursue her dream of writing an original graphic novel series. In her free time, Portia likes to play video games (she has a crippling Genshin Impact addiction), watch cartoons, sing and dance, and is currently learning how to knit and crochet. She likes to create a plethora of different fan works for her favorite series, from art to short fiction. It also serves as a good way to hone her craft as an artist. An introvert at heart, Portia likes to hide in her room, curled up under a mountain of blankets, and watch the newest romance anime while she attempts to knit a scarf.