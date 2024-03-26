Media That I’m Excited For in 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
Games
Persona 3 Reload
- Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)
- Release Date: February 2nd, 2024
Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- Platform(s): PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Windows, Xbox One
- Release Date: January 24th, 2024
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Platform(s): PlayStation 5
- Release Date: February 29th, 2024
Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley
- Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Windows, Mac OS, Xbox Series X/S
- Release Date: March 7th, 2024
Shows/Movies
Delicious in Dungeon
- Platform(s): Netflix
- Release Date: January 4th, 2024
Hazbin Hotel
- Platform(s): Amazon Prime
- Release Date: January 18th, 2024
Feud: Capote vs the Black Swans
- Platform(s): Hulu
- Release Date: January 31st, 2024
Sonic 3 (& Knuckles)
- Platform: Knuckles will be airing on Paramount+
- Release Dates
- April 26th, 2024 (Knuckles)
- December 20th, 2024 (Sonic 3)
Mean Girls
- Release Date: January 12th, 2024
Deadpool & Wolverine
- Release Date: July 26th, 2024
Joker: Folie a Deux
- Release Date: October 4th, 2024
Wicked: Part 1
- Release Date: November 27th, 2024
TBA
There are a few things that I’m extremely excited for. However, since they have no set release date, I’d like to give them a separate shout out.
TMNT: The Last Ronin
- Video Game
- Platform(s): TBD
Marvel’s Wolverine
- Video Game
- Platform(s): PlayStation 5
Devil May Cry (Netflix)
- Animated Show
- Platform(s): Netflix
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider Verse
- Movie