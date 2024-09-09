This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

*Warning: If you have not yet finished watching season 6 of Love Island, this article will contain spoilers.*

About the show:

After 5 long weeks of never-ending drama and tears, season 6 of Love Island crowned its winners just a few weeks ago. With the islanders coming out of the villa and having access to social media, plus a reunion, there’s been a lot to unpack.

From the beginning of the summer, hot singles entered “The Villa” in Fiji, in search of love. We were introduced to 5 men and 5 women. Throughout the 36 episode season, “bombshells” entered The Villa, as well as new singles arriving during the infamous “Casa Amor” time frame.

Islanders:

Women: Serena, Leah, JaNa, Hannah, Kaylor

Men: Kordell, Kendall, Coye, Aaron, Robert “Rob”

Bombshells: Olivia “Liv”, Miguel, Hakeem, Connor, Nicole, Andrea, Cassidy, Nigel, Harrison, Kassy, Kenny

Casa Amor: Daniela, Sierra, Daia, Catherine, Caine, Sydney, Destiny, George, Ignacio, Jacobi, Jalen, Josiah

Recap:

From the very first day in The Villa, Islanders coupled up with each other and began their journey to finding love. Week after week couples were tested every which way by new singles coming into The Villa, challenges testing trust, and words getting twisted by people who thrive on drama. Although every couple had their twists and troubles, the strongest couples made it to the top 4 in the finale via voting from viewers.

Throughout the entire season, viewers were watching the new episodes and were able to vote on their favorite couples. This voting determined most of the re-coupling nights where Islanders were dumped from The Villa if they remained single and vulnerable.

After nearly 6 weeks in The Villa, the top couples were: Leah & Miguel, Serena & Kordell, Nicole & Kendall, and JaNa & Kenny.

America’s favorite couple was then crowned to Serena & Kordell, a couple that had been coupled up with each other for nearly their entire time in The Villa. The couple was then awarded $100,000 that they agreed to split 50/50.

A little less than a month after the show ended, a reunion was aired and viewers found out that only 3 of the 5 couples that left The Villa coupled up, are still together.

my thoughts:

Okay, now that I’ve given plenty of recap and background on the show, here are my thoughts: While I haven’t seen every season of the show, this was by far my favorite. The drama was unmatched, and I grew to genuinely enjoy most of the Islanders.

I am a PPG stan FOR LIFE. Leah, Serena, and JaNa were the best trio, and truly made the show so enjoyable. I was really happy to see them all find someone through this journey, and these three couples are still standing outside of The Villa! Leah & Miguel and JaNa & Kenny were by far my favorite couples throughout the season. I also think that the producers made Leah out to be an awful person when she truly wasn’t. I’m glad she was a fan favorite because I really enjoyed watching her journey this summer!

I also really loved Olivia “Liv” and how she always told things how they were. Was she harsh at some points? Absolutely, but at the end of the day she told the truth and was a girls-girl through and through. I also thought she was really funny and enjoyable to watch, and her growing friendship with Kaylor was really cute to see.

Now Kaylor, Aaron, and Rob were three Islanders I just couldn’t stand. After watching the reunion I definitely realized that Kaylor was put through the ringer the entire summer, and her emotions were definitely heightened. Aaron, the issuer of Kaylor’s awful few weeks, just seems to be a manipulative liar who gets a woman to fall in love with him by love-bombing them. I was really proud that Kaylor got out of The Villa and watched the show to realize how awful Aaron truly was during Casa Amor. Let’s be honest, all of the men in The Villa went crazy during Casa Amor, however most of them redeemed themselves. I also personally enjoyed how Kaylor absolutely ate Aaron up at the reunion, and put him on blast because he deserved it after everything he put her through.

While Rob is a man with a lot of depth, he was an Islander I didn’t really care for during the show (hot take I know). Not only did he keep jumping from girl to girl, but it was after he kept telling them that nothing was going to turn his head. Social media definitely went crazy for him, and I will admit he is a good looking guy, but I don’t agree with most of the things he got away with in The Villa. I do think he had some good character development through his journey, but I just couldn’t grow to like him as much as everyone else did.

While Nicole and Kendall weren’t my favorite throughout the show, I did feel really bad for them when they got out of The Villa and were reunited during the show’s reunion. Once the Islanders returned home and had access to their phones, a sexually-explicit, and very private, video of Kendall was leaked. I do think this situation could have been handled a lot better, the #1 thing should have been that it was handled privately. Nicole put Kendall on the spot almost immediately at the reunion, and it just seemed like the two of them still need to talk through and process that entire situation.

Overall, I truly loved how much drama this season brought, and I thought it was a great cast. I am really hopeful that Kendall and Nicole can work out their issues and have another go at their relationship. On the other hand I love watching JaNa & Kenny, Serena & Kordell, and Leah & Miguel’s relationship continue to grow outside of The Villa! If you were thinking about watching this season, I highly recommend. Not only are there 6 different seasons of Love Island USA, but there is also Love Island UK, Love Island Games and more!