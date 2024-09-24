I Binged ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives’ And Here Are My Thoughts

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who watches reality TV-shows religiously, I can confidentially say that ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ was definitely one of the most chaotic dramas out there. Not only are they keeping the reality TV business alive, but they are also single-handedly keeping the soda industry thriving.

If you are contemplating watching this show, I highly recommend. Not only did it have me hooked from the first episode, but it had me longing for more when the series ended. I am begging the producers to give them another season, the drama is unmatched and I thought the show was a big hit.

MOMTOK

If you are like me and chronically on TikTok, you’ve probably seen videos under the trending hashtag, MomTok. I am going to be 100% honest, I thought it stood for ‘moms on TikTok’ but boy was I wrong! This side of TikTok is specifically for Mormon moms who post creator videos for a living! This series is about the group of moms who started posting content together on social media to bring attention to their lives as Mormon moms and wives. They all live in Salt Lake City, Utah, and are active members in the church. Their lifestyles got them quick to fame, and they all get brand deal offers to post across their platforms.

Before the show came out, a huge swinger scandal erupted in the group, and they were getting bashed online. The influencer who took the most heat was Taylor Frankie Paul, as she was actively apart of the swinger parties. Because they are expected to uphold the moral code within their church, a lot of people saw them as hypocrites and it created a lot of tension for the group across their platforms and with each other. This mainly included White Leavitt, someone I personally cannot stand because of how annoying and self-centered she is. Their show focuses on the women coming together to try and rekindle their friendships and bring MomTok back for good!

Let me just say, this show is a hot mess. Not only is there swinger drama, but there’s a cheating scandal, a suspected abortion, divorce, gambling issues, and more. These women go from chugging their 44 ounces of soda, to partying it up at a strip club, to getting arrested for domestic violence and assault. There was one point where some of the women casually dropped that they do ketamine therapy, which is crazy considering these women aren’t allowed to drink alcohol or caffeine but can casually be doing ketamine therapy.

The group is constantly battling drama between themselves, or their husbands, so people aren’t so sure MomTok will make it. While I didn’t go follow any of them on social media that I wasn’t following before the show, I think Secret Lives will definitely hold its own. So much was talked about, but at the same time practically every problem didn’t have a solution. I really want them to get approved for season 2 because I need to see them find some resolutions for these issues, and I live for the drama. I highly recommend watching this 8 episode series if you haven’t yet, and following along with the drama on social media because boy is it entertaining! You can watch this show on Hulu, or the Disney+ subscription if you don’t have access to Hulu.