How to Make the Perfect Boo Basket this Fall

Have you been wanting to build a boo basket for your significant other this season, but just don’t know where to start? Well, I have made an easy step by step list for you to follow to make the perfect, cozy basket for your boo!

1) Basket

First, you will need something to hold your items in. There are many types of baskets that you can get, such as plastic baskets, more decorative ones, or even a Halloween candy bucket. A great place to find these are the Dollar General or Target. Although I put this step first, I advise you to hold off on getting the basket until the very end so that you can see how big of a basket you will need after getting all of the items to fill it.

2) Blanket

An item that I think is a necessity to include in the basket is a blanket. A blanket is the perfect thing to keep your significant other warm as this fall weather hits. I would recommend getting your blanket from TJ Maxx. They always have a good selection of fall and Halloween blankets that are well within a low-price range. My favorite blanket brand from there is called Pickle and Dot. They are one of the softest blankets I have felt, and I could not recommend enough!

3) Drink or cup

With this step you could go either way or do both! Some ideas for this step could be a mug, a seasonal drink mix, such as pumpkin hot chocolate, or their favorite everyday drink. Etsy is a good choice if you want a mug more personalized, but more accessible places to find them would also be TJ Maxx and Target.

4) Snacks

Something that everyone should know about their partner is their favorite snacks! All you have to do is get a few of their favorites and add them to the basket.

5) Extras

You know your significant other better than anyone, so here are a few other ideas that could also be added to your basket if they would fit better! First, you could add a handwritten note. This is an easy and non-expensive way to add a sentimental value to the basket. A few other ideas are pictures of you guys together, a gift card to their favorite place, fuzzy socks, or makeup and skincare.

Overall, there is so many ways to go about making this basket. You can make it as cost effective as possible, and truly as personalized to your significant other as you please.