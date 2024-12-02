The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.
Not sure what to get the special man in your life for the holidays? I know a lot of girls struggle trying to figure out what to get their significant other, brothers, fathers, etc. for the holiday season. Here are ten gift ideas in different budget categories to get them this year.
Low Budget
- Socks
- Wallet
- Slippers
- Water Bottle
- Portable Charger
- Belt
- Personal Care Products/ Toiletries
- Phone Case
- Car Air fresheners/ Cleaning Products
- Hat
Medium Budget
- Chain Necklace
- Cologne
- Sports Merchandise
- Speaker
- Jacket
- Sneakers
- Loungewear
- Grooming Kit
- Sunglasses
- Tile Bluetooth Tracker
High Budget
- AirPods
- Muscle Massager
- Watch
- Tools
- Game Station/ Video Games
- Gaming Chair
- Sports Tickets/ Golf Tee Time
- Work Out Equipment
- Apple Watch
- Travel Luggage