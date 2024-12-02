The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Not sure what to get the special man in your life for the holidays? I know a lot of girls struggle trying to figure out what to get their significant other, brothers, fathers, etc. for the holiday season. Here are ten gift ideas in different budget categories to get them this year.

Low Budget

Socks Wallet Slippers Water Bottle Portable Charger Belt Personal Care Products/ Toiletries Phone Case Car Air fresheners/ Cleaning Products Hat

Medium Budget

Chain Necklace Cologne Sports Merchandise Speaker Jacket Sneakers Loungewear Grooming Kit Sunglasses Tile Bluetooth Tracker

High Budget