Have you ever wished that you could hook up with a fictional character? Well, I’m here to tell you that other people out there are fantasizing right along with you!

The hottest new trend on TikTok, daydreaming about your childhood crushes in the form of a cake! This trend highlights people printing pictures of their favorite fictional characters, sticking them into your very own “hear me out” cake, and sharing them online. Here are just a few of my own “hear me out” cake ideas to inspire you.

Holly Shiftwell

The secret agent spy car featured in the movie Cars 2, she’s not only smart and witty but super cute too! AND she even has a British accent, what’s not to love?!

Lola the fish

This sexy fish is featured in Shark Tale; she only cares about money but don’t we all? Half lionfish/half dragon fish. She’s guaranteed to steal your heart and your wallet.

Jack Skellington

Tall, dark, and handsome?? This mysterious character is the gentle giant of Halloween Town, he’s sweet and has that Christmas spirit if that’s something you’re into.

Gnomeo

From Gnomeo and Juliet, a romantic love story that captures everyone’s heart. Gnomeo is a sweet and loving guy, who cares deeply about the safety of his family. His competitive spirit and deep love for those around him makes him such an attractive character.

Pablo

This one might be a little out there but Pablo from the Backyardigains is such a cutie! Definitely not a fan of the new and terrifying version, but old Pablo the adorable little penguin is definitely a must have on my “hear me out” cake.