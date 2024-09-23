This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

Fall is quickly approaching, so having fun activities to do this fall is a must! We all love the traditional activities we do with our friends and family, but here are some fun activities that are right here in Indiana County!

Scary Harry’s Haunted Trails

Located in Homer City, this haunted trail is for sure going to give you a good scare. Only about 15 minutes from IUP, this haunted trail is good for those who enjoy getting jump scared and the anticipation of what is going to come next. This trail is $20 per person and runs every Friday and Saturday starting at 7pm until October 27th!

Pumpkin Festival at Reeger’s Farm

The pumpkin festival runs on Saturdays and Sundays beginning on September 28 until October 20th. The pumpkin festival has a lot to offer! With a pumpkin patch, hay rides, a corn maze and so much more! This festival is perfect for a family fun day or if you aren’t into the scary attractions. Located in Shelocta, this festival is also about a 15 minute drive from IUP. Free admission and parking are also included!

Halloween Films at The Indiana Theater

Only a short walk from IUP, the Indiana Theater is showing movies for only $1 to celebrate their 100th anniversary! They are showing Hocus Pocus, The Monster House, The Rocky Horror Picture Show and even more movies throughout October!

Even though Indiana may be small, there is still a lot of events happening to celebrate fall! There is definitely something for everyone, whether you like scary or just chill events to celebrate fall, there is something for you!