This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

Make a study schedule

With how hectic the weeks leading up to finals are, finding time to study can be quite hard. I find that the best way to deal with this is to plan when I’m going to study. This gives me a structure to work with and prevents me from procrastinating. I choose to make my plans a few days at a time but do whatever works for you. I also decide which classes I want to study for each day rather than winging it. Having everything planned out makes a huge difference.

find good study spots

I learned pretty quickly that I don’t enjoy staying in the library day after day. Instead, I find various study spots around campus and switch between them. I feel a lot better having multiple options available. It also provides backup plans if one place is too crowded. For IUP students, I highly recommend studying in Kopchick when there’s spots available. Having a new building to study in has given me a lot of motivation this semester.

make study guides

Rather than trying to memorize all of the notes from the semester, narrow down what you’d like to memorize most for each class. I personally do this by reading through my notes and writing down what I find most important. I also make flashcards for classes that have vocabulary. This gives me a lot less to review during my study sessions.

ask questions

It’s important to remember that you’re not alone when studying. If you have questions, you can ask the professor or other classmates. Reviewing what you’re unsure about with another person can be extremely helpful.

most importantly, don’t procrastinate!

As much as we all love to procrastinate, it’s best to start studying early for finals. It will give you more time to study for each class rather than rushing at the end. The earlier you start the better you’re likely to do!