This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

Are you looking for an easy dish that you can bring to any fall get together? Well, a dessert dip is the perfect choice that will be easy for you to make and delicious to all who try it! Whether it’s Thanksgiving dinner or Sunday afternoon football, these two recipes will be a perfect addition to the gathering.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Dip

Ingredients

8 oz package cream cheese – softened, at room temperature

1 cup canned 100% pure pumpkin purée (NOT Pumpkin pie mix!)

1 ¼ cups powdered sugar

1 ½ teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Instructions

In a large bowl (or stand mixer), add all the ingredients and beat using an electric mixer on medium speed, until it reaches a smooth and creamy texture. Place in the refrigerator, allow to chill for 1–2 hours. Before serving, sprinkle dip with a dusting of Pumpkin Pie Spice (optional). Serve with gingersnap cookies, graham crackers, vanilla wafers, pie crust dippers, sliced apples or berries. Store leftover dip in a tightly sealed container for up to 2 days in the fridge.

Recipe from: Easy Pumpkin Cheesecake Dip – Sweet Little Bluebird

Caramel Apple Cheesecake Dip

Ingredients

20 soft caramels

1 Tbsp. milk

8 oz block of cream cheese, softened

21 oz can of apple pie filling

1 tsp. cinnamon

2 cup whipped topping

Instructions

Unwrap caramels and put in a microwave safe bowl. Add the Tablespoon of milk on top. Microwave for 30-50 seconds, until melted (CAREFUL – very hot!). Using a stand mixer with a whisk attachment or hand mixer, beat cream cheese for about 20-30 seconds. Pour melted caramels that have cooled for about 30 seconds into whipped cream cheese and whip and blend until incorporated. Add apple pie filling and cinnamon and whip on high for about 20 seconds. *Since the apples are soft, they should break down into smaller chunks. You can help this along by using a butter knife/hard spatula to scrape down the sides and drag it through the apples to make smaller pieces. Add whipped topping and mix on low until combined. Add optional toppings such as whipped topping, nuts, apple chunks, a dash of cinnamon, and/or a drizzle of caramel sauce (not the melted soft caramels, as it will harden).. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Serve with one (or more) of these serving ideas: Graham crackers, cookies, and/or fruit (like apples!). Then enjoy!

Recipe from: Caramel Apple Cheesecake Dip- No-Bake Fall Dessert- A Cultivated Nest