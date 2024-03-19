Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Easter Chex Mix

Gabriella Finn
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

Are you looking for an easy Easter snack while your guests wait for dinner to be served? Look no further than this Easter Chex Mix recipe! It is so easy and delicious, and your guests will love it!

Ingredients:

  • Rice Chex cereal- 6 cups
  • Frosted Cheerios cereal- 6 cups
  • Vanilla almond bark- 1 pound
  • Easter M&Ms- 1 package
  • Cadbury Mini Eggs- 1 package
Directions:

  1. Add Rice Chex and Frosted Cheerios to a large bowl. Mix.

2. Break up vanilla almond bark and place in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high for one minute. Remove and stir. If not completely melted, continue heating and stirring in 15-30 second increments.

3. Pour melted almond bark over top of the cereal and mix well. Add additional cereal if desired.

4. Add M&Ms and Cadbury Mini Eggs to the bowl with the cereal and stir.

5. Spread cereal mixture out onto large piece of waxed paper.

6. Allow mixture to sit at room temperature for about an hour to allow the almond bark to set up.

7. Break up the mix with your hands into small pieces.

8. Serve and enjoy!

Recipe provided by: https://pin.it/2WRRcSkp8

Gabriella Finn is the treasurer for Her Campus at Indiana University of Pennsylvania chapter. She takes care of the budget and finances for the chapter. She also writes recipes for Her Campus at the IUP chapter. Beyond Her Campus, Gabriella is the treasurer for Management Association and a member of Eta Sigma Delta. She is a junior majoring in Hospitality Management. She also has a certificate in baking and pastry from Indiana University of Pennsylvania Academy of Culinary Arts. She competed her externship at Nemacolin as a pastry extern. In her free time, Gabriella likes to watch Friends and bake. If it is someone’s birthday , Gabriella always makes them a special cake. She works as a server and a line cook at The Mayfield, which she loves. She started working there in the summer of 2023 and works there when she goes home on the weekends. This is her favorite job she has ever had!