This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

Are you looking for an easy Easter snack while your guests wait for dinner to be served? Look no further than this Easter Chex Mix recipe! It is so easy and delicious, and your guests will love it!

Ingredients:

Rice Chex cereal- 6 cups

Frosted Cheerios cereal- 6 cups

Vanilla almond bark- 1 pound

Easter M&Ms- 1 package

Cadbury Mini Eggs- 1 package

Alex Frank / Spoon

Directions:

Add Rice Chex and Frosted Cheerios to a large bowl. Mix.

2. Break up vanilla almond bark and place in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high for one minute. Remove and stir. If not completely melted, continue heating and stirring in 15-30 second increments.

3. Pour melted almond bark over top of the cereal and mix well. Add additional cereal if desired.

4. Add M&Ms and Cadbury Mini Eggs to the bowl with the cereal and stir.

5. Spread cereal mixture out onto large piece of waxed paper.

6. Allow mixture to sit at room temperature for about an hour to allow the almond bark to set up.

7. Break up the mix with your hands into small pieces.

8. Serve and enjoy!

Recipe provided by: https://pin.it/2WRRcSkp8