

Do you need a fun activity to do with your family for Easter? Then this is for you! This is a recipe for Cool Whip Easter eggs, and it will definitely be a great way to add some color to your day!

Ingredients:

-12 hard boiled eggs

-2 cups vinegar

-16 oz Cool Whip Topping

-Gel food coloring

Directions:

Soak hard-boiled eggs in vinegar for 5-10 minutes. This will make your eggs more vibrant. Dry eggs with a towel. Place a spoonful of Cool Whip into each muffin tin. Add food coloring of your choice and swirl with a toothpick. Avoid over-mixing or the end result may be brown. Insert hard-boiled eggs and cover with the colored Cool Whip. Let sit for at least 10 minutes. Remove eggs and put into a bowl of water. Wipe off any excess Cool Whip. Now you have beautiful, vibrant Easter eggs!

