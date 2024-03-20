Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Do you need a fun activity to do with your family for Easter? Then this is for you! This is a recipe for Cool Whip Easter eggs, and it will definitely be a great way to add some color to your day!

Ingredients:

-12 hard boiled eggs

-2 cups vinegar

-16 oz Cool Whip Topping

-Gel food coloring

Directions:

  1. Soak hard-boiled eggs in vinegar for 5-10 minutes. This will make your eggs more vibrant. Dry eggs with a towel.
  2. Place a spoonful of Cool Whip into each muffin tin. Add food coloring of your choice and swirl with a toothpick. Avoid over-mixing or the end result may be brown.
  3. Insert hard-boiled eggs and cover with the colored Cool Whip. Let sit for at least 10 minutes. 
  4. Remove eggs and put into a bowl of water. Wipe off any excess Cool Whip.
  5. Now you have beautiful, vibrant Easter eggs!

