Do you need a fun activity to do with your family for Easter? Then this is for you! This is a recipe for Cool Whip Easter eggs, and it will definitely be a great way to add some color to your day!
Ingredients:
-12 hard boiled eggs
-2 cups vinegar
-16 oz Cool Whip Topping
-Gel food coloring
Directions:
- Soak hard-boiled eggs in vinegar for 5-10 minutes. This will make your eggs more vibrant. Dry eggs with a towel.
- Place a spoonful of Cool Whip into each muffin tin. Add food coloring of your choice and swirl with a toothpick. Avoid over-mixing or the end result may be brown.
- Insert hard-boiled eggs and cover with the colored Cool Whip. Let sit for at least 10 minutes.
- Remove eggs and put into a bowl of water. Wipe off any excess Cool Whip.
- Now you have beautiful, vibrant Easter eggs!
Recipe provided by: https://pin.it/2FChWZ4DV