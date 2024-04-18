This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

I always struggled to know when concerts were happening because I don’t just listen to one genre. I looked some up recently and decided to help share with others who struggle as well. These concerts are going to be located in Pittsburgh because it’s close to the IUP location.

Country

1.) Brantley Gilbert, UPMC Events Center, April 13th

2.) Dylan Scott, Stage AE, April 19th

3.) Tim McGraw, PPG Paints Arena, April 27th

4.) Chris Young, Stage AE, May 4th

5.) Kenny Chesney Sun Goes Down Tour, Acrisure Stadium, June 1st

6.) Jordan Davis, Corelli Center, April 19th

Hip-hop/rap

1.) NF, PPG Paints Arena, May 18th

2.) T-Pain’s Mansion in Wisconsin Party, Stage AE, June 12th

3.) Kid LAROI, Stage AE, July 1st

4.) $uicideboy$, PPG Paint Arena, September 29th

5.) Jelly Roll, PPG Paints Arena, October 5th

Dance/Electric

1.) Hippie Sabotage, Stage AE, April 26th

Alt-pop/pop

1.) BoyWithUke, Stage AE, April 27th

2.) Justin Timberlake, PPG Paints Arena, December 14th

Rock

1.) Greta Van Fleet, PPG Paints Arena, May 18th

2.) Def Leppard, PNC Park, July 27th

3.) Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Pavilion At Star Lake, July 2nd

4.) Green Day W/ The Smashing Pumpkins, PNC Park, September 1st

There is way more going on around other places as well, I just stuck to the ones in Pittsburgh to make it easier because the majority of the concerts are while we are around this area.