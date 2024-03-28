Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

As college students, we spend a lot of time outside of our house/dorms. This means that it is very important to bring what you’ll need for the day with you. It can be hard to decide what you should bring, and in the beginning, you may find yourself often forgetting things. To help you out, I’ve made a quick list of 10 essentials you’ll want to include.

  • Menstrual products: nothing sucks more than starting your period and realizing that you’re empty handed. I recommend always keeping a few pads/tampons (or whatever else you prefer) in your bag.
  • Umbrella
  • Headphones/earbuds: I keep both a wired and wireless pair just in case.
  • Phone + laptop charger
  • Reusable water bottle 
  • Mini first aid kit
  • Sanitizing wipes
  • SNACKS!! (Trust me, they’re a necessity.)
  • Hand sanitizer 
  • Face mask
Destiny Cramer is a new member of Her Campus at IUP. Outside of Her Campus, Destiny is a sophomore studying biology at IUP. She is also minoring in religious studies and earning a certificate in bio risk management. She is hoping to expand her horizon by joining clubs and gaining new skills. In her free time, she loves binge reading books. She will read almost any genre but enjoys romance the most. She loves listening to music and has an interest in K-pop in particular. Her favorite groups include Stray Kids, Ateez, Monsta X, and Seventeen. She likes to watch the same movies/shows over and over again, with her favorite being Howl's Moving Castle. Destiny also enjoys learning new things, particularly by listening to the science podcast 'Ologies with Alie Ward.'