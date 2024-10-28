The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

Cinnamon roll pancakes are the perfect sweet treat to enjoy for breakfast as we enter the holidays! These pancakes were a great hit at the restaurant that I work at. They were a fan favorite, as well as mine too! Here’s the recipe for you to try them out yourself!

Ingredients:

For Cinnamon Sugar Swirl:

4 tablespoons (57 grams) butter melted and cooled

6 tablespoons (80 grams) brown sugar packed

½ tablespoon ground cinnamon

For Cream Cheese Icing:

4 tablespoons (57 grams) butter softened

2 ounces (57 grams) cream cheese softened

¾ cup (85 grams) powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For Pancakes:

2 cups (240 grams) all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons (24 grams) granulated sugar

2 teaspoon baking powder

2 large (100 grams) eggs

2 ⅓ cup (560 grams) buttermilk

½ teaspoon vanilla

Directions:

For Cinnamon Sugar Swirl:

In a small bowl, combine the melted and cooled butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon. Whisk until fully combined and thick

For Cream Cheese Icing:

In a small bowl combine the butter, cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla. Whisk until fully combined and there are no lumps of powdered sugar

For Pancakes:

In a medium bowl whisk together the flour, salt, sugar, and baking powder, until fully combined In a small bowl combine the egg, buttermilk, and vanilla. Stir into the dry ingredients until fully combined. There will be some lumps. Heat a large pan or griddle over medium heat. Use butter or non-stick spray to grease the pan. If you want to pipe the cinnamon sugar swirl onto pancakes, then put the filling in a plastic bag with the corner cut off. You can also use a spoon to do this. When the pan is hot add ¼ cup of batter to the pan. Using a plastic bag or spoon, add a swirl of the filling. When bubbles start to appear on the top of the pancakes use a spatula to flip the pancake. When cooked to your liking, place on a plate and top with cream cheese icing. Repeat with the remaining batter. And enjoy!

Recipe provided by the following link: Cinnamon Roll Pancakes | Kitchen 335 (kitchen335co.com)