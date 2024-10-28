Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Cinnamon roll pancakes are the perfect sweet treat to enjoy for breakfast as we enter the holidays! These pancakes were a great hit at the restaurant that I work at. They were a fan favorite, as well as mine too! Here’s the recipe for you to try them out yourself!

Ingredients:

For Cinnamon Sugar Swirl:

  • 4 tablespoons (57 grams) butter melted and cooled
  • 6 tablespoons (80 grams) brown sugar packed
  • ½ tablespoon ground cinnamon

For Cream Cheese Icing:

  • 4 tablespoons (57 grams) butter softened
  • 2 ounces (57 grams) cream cheese softened
  • ¾ cup (85 grams) powdered sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For Pancakes:

  • 2 cups (240 grams) all-purpose flour
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons (24 grams) granulated sugar
  • 2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 2 large (100 grams) eggs
  • 2 ⅓ cup (560 grams) buttermilk
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla

Directions:

For Cinnamon Sugar Swirl:

  1. In a small bowl, combine the melted and cooled butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon.
  2. Whisk until fully combined and thick

For Cream Cheese Icing:

  1. In a small bowl combine the butter, cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla.
  2. Whisk until fully combined and there are no lumps of powdered sugar

For Pancakes:

  1. In a medium bowl whisk together the flour, salt, sugar, and baking powder, until fully combined
  2. In a small bowl combine the egg, buttermilk, and vanilla. Stir into the dry ingredients until fully combined. There will be some lumps.
  3. Heat a large pan or griddle over medium heat. Use butter or non-stick spray to grease the pan.
  4. If you want to pipe the cinnamon sugar swirl onto pancakes, then put the filling in a plastic bag with the corner cut off. You can also use a spoon to do this.
  5. When the pan is hot add ¼ cup of batter to the pan. Using a plastic bag or spoon, add a swirl of the filling.
  6. When bubbles start to appear on the top of the pancakes use a spatula to flip the pancake.
  7. When cooked to your liking, place on a plate and top with cream cheese icing. Repeat with the remaining batter. And enjoy!

Recipe provided by the following link: Cinnamon Roll Pancakes | Kitchen 335 (kitchen335co.com)

