Cinnamon roll pancakes are the perfect sweet treat to enjoy for breakfast as we enter the holidays! These pancakes were a great hit at the restaurant that I work at. They were a fan favorite, as well as mine too! Here’s the recipe for you to try them out yourself!
Ingredients:
For Cinnamon Sugar Swirl:
- 4 tablespoons (57 grams) butter melted and cooled
- 6 tablespoons (80 grams) brown sugar packed
- ½ tablespoon ground cinnamon
For Cream Cheese Icing:
- 4 tablespoons (57 grams) butter softened
- 2 ounces (57 grams) cream cheese softened
- ¾ cup (85 grams) powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
For Pancakes:
- 2 cups (240 grams) all-purpose flour
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoons (24 grams) granulated sugar
- 2 teaspoon baking powder
- 2 large (100 grams) eggs
- 2 ⅓ cup (560 grams) buttermilk
- ½ teaspoon vanilla
Directions:
For Cinnamon Sugar Swirl:
- In a small bowl, combine the melted and cooled butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon.
- Whisk until fully combined and thick
For Cream Cheese Icing:
- In a small bowl combine the butter, cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla.
- Whisk until fully combined and there are no lumps of powdered sugar
For Pancakes:
- In a medium bowl whisk together the flour, salt, sugar, and baking powder, until fully combined
- In a small bowl combine the egg, buttermilk, and vanilla. Stir into the dry ingredients until fully combined. There will be some lumps.
- Heat a large pan or griddle over medium heat. Use butter or non-stick spray to grease the pan.
- If you want to pipe the cinnamon sugar swirl onto pancakes, then put the filling in a plastic bag with the corner cut off. You can also use a spoon to do this.
- When the pan is hot add ¼ cup of batter to the pan. Using a plastic bag or spoon, add a swirl of the filling.
- When bubbles start to appear on the top of the pancakes use a spatula to flip the pancake.
- When cooked to your liking, place on a plate and top with cream cheese icing. Repeat with the remaining batter. And enjoy!
Recipe provided by the following link: Cinnamon Roll Pancakes | Kitchen 335 (kitchen335co.com)