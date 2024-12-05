Christmas Bestie Dates For the Girls that Hate the Cold

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

Just because you aren’t in a relationship this holiday season, doesn’t mean you can’t participate in all of the fun, holiday activities. Don’t let the cold weather keep you from planning fun bestie dates. Below I’ve compiled a list of some holiday date ideas that I have participated in or am looking forward to trying this Holiday season.

Christmas Cookie Decorating

Making Christmas cookies can be as easy or complicated as you choose! The easiest route you can take is to buy the premade cookie dough, use holiday cookie cutters to shape the dough, and then bake them. Once they are baked you can focus primarily on decorating with frosting, sprinkles and whatever other toppings you choose. You could also make homemade sugar cookie dough or get festive with some holiday recipes, such as gingerbread cutout cookies or hot chocolate peppermint cookies!

Gingerbread House Decorating

Along with the idea of decorating, decorating a gingerbread house is a fun way to lean into your creative side and get a little competitive. I did this last year with my friends, and we finished this activity off by having people judge each of our houses. A gingerbread house kit I would recommend is the Favorite Day brand, from Target. Their kits range from $12 to $18, and they have so many different styles of houses to choose from!

Christmas Mug Painting

A fun idea if your friends are a craftier bunch, is mug painting. This is a very easy and affordable craft for the holiday’s. There are many sets on the market that give you all the supplies you need. “Paint Your Own Christmas Tree Mug Kit” by Indigo is $14.99.

Holiday Movie Marathon

Now I don’t know about you, but every year there is one holiday movie that I HAVE to watch or else Christmas isn’t the same (just kidding, kind of.) So why not get your friends together and have a Holiday movie marathon with all of your favorite’s of the season! Another thing that you and your besties can do is get matching Christmas pajamas to lounge around in while watching the movies!

Making Christmas Ornaments

There’s so many different approaches you can go about to make different types of ornaments. One way is by using cookie cutters to make your ornament shapes out of air dry clay, and poke a circle in the top to thread a string through. Then paint the ornaments with acrylic paint and let dry. Another easy DIY ornament idea is to get clear ornament balls and acrylic paint. Put a few drops of paint in the ornament, spin it around, and let dry, and you have a set of ornaments matching whatever color palette you choose!

All of these can be done on their own or multiple at the same time! Either way they are a great way to spend time with the people you love most over the Holidays!