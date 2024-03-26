The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now that it is officially spring, daylight savings has started and the fact that we are now in the last 2 months or so of school, I’ve decided that it’s time to break out my spring playlists. As someone who listens to numerous different genres of music I have multiple spring playlists with extremely different vibes. So if you’re wanting to build your own spring playlist but don’t really know where to start or what vibe you’re really going for, I highly recommend you start here. I mean who better to get music recommendations from than a person who practically listens to music 24/7 (not to be dramatic or anything, but why would I ever want to do something in silence when I could be listening to music?).

Spring has always been my favorite season; There’s just a certain feeling of nostalgia and “freshness” that I relate to it. Spring feels like what I think it would feel like to be stuck in a coming-of-age film (and I love that feeling), so I want to make sure that part of my playlist reflects those feelings. So while these songs aren’t particularly “springy” they are the songs I most associate with the season itself. These songs are perfect to listen to when there is still a slight chill in the air, with a little breeze outside and when you’re feeling reminiscent.

Supercut – Lorde Heaven – Niall Horan Ophelia – The Lumineers 夏夜露天电影(Summer Night Open-Air Movie) – 白色海岸The White Coast Ribs – Lorde Little League – Conan Gray

Since we are in the last couple of months of school and things tend to get pretty hectic around this time, I also wanted to add some songs with more mellow vibes that can still get you feeling brighter. These are the songs to listen to when you need to take a quick little break from your work, or when you just need to take some time to yourself and reflect. They’re the perfect songs to listen to when you want to take a quick walk outside and enjoy the spring weather.

no song without you – HONNE At My Worst – Pink Sweat$ The Most Beautiful Thing – Bruno Major seasons – wave to earth Gimme Love – Joji

I also wanted to add some more upbeat songs. After all, we are approaching summer vacation (slowly but surely). So with that being said I wanted to add something to get us all in the mood, if you will. These songs always manage to put me in a better mood than what I was in before. Personally, I like to start my day out by listening to these kinds of songs. They really help set the tone for the day and, quite frankly, usually help me boost my optimism for the day. They are the types of songs that you can listen to when you’re getting ready for the day with the windows open as you enjoy the morning air of spring.