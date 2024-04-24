5 cartoons from your childhood that you need to revisit 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Adventure Time 2010 (MAX)

In the magical land of Ooo, Finn the human is thought to be the last human on Ooo. Alongside his magical dog brother Jake they fight the evil that lives through the land of Ooo. If you love a story that starts light and fun and gets complex and dark over time, then Adventure Time is for you.

Gravity Falls 2012 (Disney+)

Twins Mable and Dipper Pines are sent to live with their Grunkle Stan in Gravity Fall Oregan. Gravity Falls is no normal town from nomes to a triangular interdimensional demon there is no normal in this small country town. If you love science fiction but want something light-hearted and fun you will love Gravity Falls.

Regular Show 2010 (MAX)

Mordecai and Rigby are groundskeepers at their local park. While their jobs sound boring and ordinary their lives are quite the opposite, from a magic keyboard that does whatever they say to a giant floating head named Garret Bobby Ferguson Mordecai and Rigby are always on their toes. If you love dry humor and want a good laugh then Regular show is for you.

The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack 2008 (HULU)

Flapkjack a young boy lives inside of a whale (Bubbie) with his friend Captin K’nuckles as they sail around looking for the magical candied island. If you want something different with vibes from Courage the Cowardly Dog and Adventure Time then The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack is just what you are looking for.

The Amazing World of Gumball 2011 (MAX)

Gumball and his adoptive brother Darwin live in the small town of Elmore. Gumball and Darwin live a not-so-average life and always find themselves in some predicament. If you want something with very little story and that you can just throw on and laugh then The Amazing World of Gumball is for you.