2024 Is The Year Of New Music Releases

As we entered the new year, artists clearly said it’s my time to shine. We are only 3 months into the year and are getting absolutely fed with new music. Day after day I am seeing more announcements for new albums, new tours, and new music videos!

With new music usually comes new concerts/tours and best believe I will be broke by the time the year ends. I love being a fan-girl, but it is a full time job keeping up with everything! If you are as into music and being a fan-girl as I am, here is a timeline for the most anticipated new releases!

March 8th: Bleachers – album by the band Bleachers led by Jack Antonoff

March 8th: Eternal Sunshine – album by Ariana Grande

March 14th: Taylor Swift The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) – movie of The Eras Tour concert available on Disney+

March 15th: Deeper Well – album by Kacey Musgraves

March 22nd: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – album by Shakira

March 29th: Act II – album by Beyonce

April 5th: Found Heaven – album by Conan Gray

April 5th: Older – album by Lizzy McApline

April 12th: I’m Doing It Again Baby! – album by Girl In Red

April 19th: The Tortured Poet’s Department – album by Taylor Swift

April 19th: Dark Matter – album by Pearl Jam

April 26th: Bewitched: The Goddness Edition – album by Laufrey

May 3rd: Reasonable Woman – album by Sia

May 17th: Clancy – album by Twenty One Pilots

May 31: Chaos Angel – album by Maya Hawke

June 14th: Duality – album by Lindsey Stirling

TBD: Shawn Mendes recently posted on his social media that he is currently working on new music, and is performing live at Rock In Rio on September 22nd. He has not officially announced anything else on the new music.

TBD: Gracie Abrams has been teasing a new album for a while now, but there is not too much information on it yet.

TBD: Billie Eilish has also teased new music, but claims it isn’t coming out for a little while.

There are so many more announcements that were made, and will be made during this year. The best way to keep up with everything is to follow the artists on social media, and make sure to check venues near you for upcoming concerts!