Zodiac Signs as “TYLA” songs

Tyla Laura Seethal, also known as Tyla, is a South African singer known for her biggest hit “Water.” On March 22nd, 2024 she released her debut album “Tyla”, find out what song you should listen to based on your zodiac sign.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Aquarius, you are committed, outgoing and intelligent people, you know what you want and don’t want to let it go once you have it. For you, your song is “To Last.” This song has a calm and creative vibe that fits your outside personality, but the lyrics scream your committedness to something you love.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Pisces, you are compassionate, sensitive and independent people, you strive to make do on your own all while feeling the emotions of yourself and everyone around you. For you, your song is “Water.” This song is a simple catchy vibe with a soft beat that matches your aesthetic and the lyrics bringing out your compassionate love for someone. (Not to mention your sign is literally a fish.)

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Aries, you are fearless, outgoing, and fiery people, you don’t let anything or anyone stand in your way and are always up for an adventure. For you, your song is “On and On,” this song has a chill R&B vibe with the lyrics expressing your need to never go home and have the time of your life unbothered.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Taurus, you are patient, calm, down-to-earth people that are their own support system. While you may help others with their problems you never come forward with your own. For you, your song is “No. 1,” this song has a soothing self-love message that I feel you need to listen for yourself.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Geminis, you are the social butterflies of the zodiac, you are friendly, energetic and impulsive. You love to party and make friends, yet can still be serious and intensive when needed. For you, your song is “Butterflies,” this song has a whimsical and soothing vibe, on the contrary, the lyrics describe how your quick to catch interest in someone leaves you heartbroken.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Cancers, you are protective, emotional, and nurturing people, you care for others more than yourself. You work hard to make sure everyone around you is okay and happy. For you, your song is “Breathe Me,” this song has a calm, softer vibe and the lyrics expose you for needing people the same way they need you.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Leos, you like to be the center of attention, you are bold and authoritative people, you like to take risks and please people. You have a spicy personality, that is why for you, your song is “On My Body.” This song has a sexy, feel good vibe with the lyrics definitely defining how you shine.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Virgos, you are an organized, perfectionist, and ambitious person, you are problem solvers and have an eye for detail. Everything needs to be your way or else it’s wrong. For you, your song is “Priorities,” this song has a softer beat and a feel good vibe, and just like you it’s all about priorities.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Libras, you are fun, balanced, charming and people tend to feel safe around you, yet you can be very indecisive. When your life is balanced, that is when you’re the happiest and everyone can see that too. For you, your song is “Safer,” this song has a very catchy beat, with the lyrics going back and forth between right and wrong, showing the indecisive trait of a libra.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Scorpios, you are bold, loyal and driven, you tend to change the atmosphere when walking into the room with your intense personality. People tend to trust you and form deep connections with you. For you, your song is “Truth or Dare,” this song has a good build up to the catchy beat and intense lyrics. Just like the song, a scorpio is dared to be messed with, because once you do it’s game over.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Sagittarius, you are optimistic people, who have deep love for others and unbreakable bonds. You’re always down to have some fun yet very responsible while doing so. For you, your song is “Art,” this song has a slightly reassuring vibe to it, the lyrics expressing how you are everyone’s “piece.”

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Capricorns, you are powerful, confident, and ambitious, you are good leaders and can do anything you put your mind to. You love a good challenge, and some people take your need for stability as stubbornness. For you, your song is “Jump,” this song has fun, catchy upbeat to it with the lyrics screaming confidence.

Although I am not an afrobeat girly myself, I did enjoy this album and can’t wait to see what else she has for us in the future. 8/10!!!