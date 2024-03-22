The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

King Of The Hill (1997)

Where to watch: Hulu

This animated sitcom follows Hank Hill and his family and friends while they live in the small town of Arlen Texas.

South Park (1997)

Where to watch: MAX

Eric Cartman, Kyle Broflovski, Kenny McCormick, and Stan Marsh, along with the rest of their friends, take on the wacky misadventures that the town of South Park, Colorado has to throw at them.

Disenchantment (2018)

Where to watch: Netflix

It is an animated fantasy series that follows Princess Tiabeanie (Bean) and her two friends, Elfo and Lucy, as they take on the kingdom of Dreamland.

Bob’s Burgers (2011)

Where to watch: Hulu

An animated TV show that follows Bob and his wife Linda with their three kids Tina, Gene, and Louise as they try to keep their struggling restaurant afloat.

Moral Orel (2005)

Where to watch: MAX

This stop-motion series follows Orel Puppington and his family, as they stumble through life in the strict Protestant town of Moralton. You will also see the rest of the town struggle with their own moral dilemmas.

Aqua Teen Hunger Force (2000)

Where to watch: MAX

An Animated TV show that follows three roommates Frylock, Master Shake, and Meatwad, and their neighbor Carl who they always tie into their crazy adventures from mooninites to a demon from hell that takes the form of rappers you never know what this trio will bring.

Drawn Together (2004)

Where to watch: Paramount+

An animated “reality TV show” that takes inspiration from shows like Big Brother follows eight housemates from different forms of animation as they challenge each other to stay in the house.

Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law (2000)

Where to watch: MAX

This animated TV show follows Harvey Birdman as he defends everybody’s favorite Hanna-Barbera characters in court.

Futurama (1999)

Where to watch: Hulu

This Animated TV show follows pizza delivery boy Fry and how he is frozen and wakes up in the year 3000.

Smiling Friends (2022)

Where to watch: MAX

This animated TV show follows Charlie and Pim,who work for the ‘Smiling Friends’ and their jobs are to make people smile around town. The two friends get fairly normal calls, but they always end up being a.