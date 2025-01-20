The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IU chapter.
Predicted Ins/Outs of 2025
Ins:
- Large belts
- Wearing natural hair
- Loafers/flats
- Being chalant
- Full glam makeup
- Messy eyeliner
- Baggy jeans
Outs:
- Bows
- Bloomers
- “Clean Girl”
- Slick backs
- Curled hair
- Coffin-shaped nails
Predicted Ins/Outs of 2027-2030
Ins:
- Skinny jeans
- James Charles makeup palette
- Square-shaped nails
- Matte makeup
- Wearing funny halloween costumes
- Shawn Mendes
- Ombre Hair
- Quarter zips
- Going on real dates
Outs:
- Cutting the neckline off shirts
- BBL’s
- Sexy halloween costumes
- Saying “ate” and “served”
- Dating apps
Timeless Ins
- Adele
~If you feel that any of these are incorrect, feel free to contact me, I would love to debate you!