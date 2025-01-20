The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IU chapter.

Predicted Ins/Outs of 2025

Ins:

Large belts

Wearing natural hair

Loafers/flats

Being chalant

Full glam makeup

Messy eyeliner

Baggy jeans

Outs:

Bows

Bloomers

“Clean Girl”

Slick backs

Curled hair

Coffin-shaped nails

Predicted Ins/Outs of 2027-2030

Ins:

Skinny jeans

James Charles makeup palette

Square-shaped nails

Matte makeup

Wearing funny halloween costumes

Shawn Mendes

Ombre Hair

Quarter zips

Going on real dates

Outs:

Cutting the neckline off shirts

BBL’s

Sexy halloween costumes

Saying “ate” and “served”

Dating apps

Timeless Ins

Adele

~If you feel that any of these are incorrect, feel free to contact me, I would love to debate you!