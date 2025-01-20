Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IU chapter.

Predicted Ins/Outs of 2025 

Ins:

  • Large belts
  • Wearing natural hair
  • Loafers/flats
  • Being chalant
  • Full glam makeup
  • Messy eyeliner
  • Baggy jeans

Outs: 

  • Bows
  • Bloomers
  • “Clean Girl”
  • Slick backs
  • Curled hair
  • Coffin-shaped nails

Predicted Ins/Outs of 2027-2030 

Ins: 

  • Skinny jeans
  • James Charles makeup palette
  • Square-shaped nails
  • Matte makeup
  • Wearing funny halloween costumes
  • Shawn Mendes
  • Ombre Hair
  • Quarter zips
  • Going on real dates

Outs:

  • Cutting the neckline off shirts
  • BBL’s
  • Sexy halloween costumes
  • Saying “ate” and “served”
  • Dating apps

Timeless Ins

  • Adele

~If you feel that any of these are incorrect, feel free to contact me, I would love to debate you!

Hi everyone! My name is Shanti Hilton and I am studying Business at Indiana University! Some of my interests include art, fashion, and reading!