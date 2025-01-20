This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IU chapter.

There are no strangers here; only friends you haven’t met yet. William Butler Yeats

As the next semester starts soon, a new set of classes will start, which means a new set of classmates. Even though we all come from different majors, most if not all of us go to big lecture classes, and we all know how hard it is to make connections in such a huge class. But that shouldn’t stop us! I actually found one of my closest friends in a large lecture class, and all it took was a simple conversation.

So, to help my fellow shy friends, here are some tips to get the conversation started with your new lecture buddies:

Compliment them!

Maybe the person sitting next to you has a really cute necklace or a stylish shirt. Mention that! We all love to be complimented and you might find out where they got that piece. It’s a win-win situation. Plus, once you compliment them, you’ll get to know each other’s names and a friendship blooms from there.

Ask a question about the material

This works especially well if you don’t feel comfortable asking your professor a question in front of the whole class. You can whisper to the person next to you and ask them a clarifying question about the topics covered. Either they’ll know the answer, or you both can laugh about your lack of understanding together. And who knows? Maybe you’ll become study buddies.

Take your time!

Even if these conversations don’t work out in the first week or two, have hope! People are usually a little shy in the beginning, and some people aren’t worth talking to in the first place. Don’t put so much pressure on yourself to find a friend instantly, since it takes time. Things will work out.

BONUS TIP: If you’re a music lover, wear a band tee on the first day of class. I found another good friend of mine through this method. Someone might like that same band and a conversation will start!

Making friends can be hard, especially in big classes. But the way to a good friendship is always making someone’s day and starting a simple conversation.