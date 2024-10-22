The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you a student at UIndy looking for something fun to do close to campus? Well, I have the perfect place for you! Like many of you, during my freshmen year, I remained in my dorm or on campus for the majority of my first semester because I didn’t know of the opportunities there were downtown. Luckily for you, it doesn’t have to be that way!

Downtown Indianapolis does not have to be scary. Get your friends and take a weekend to explore downtown; walk around, get food, and just enjoy the beautiful city we call home. One venue that is definitely a must-see is the HIFI annex, an outdoor music venue downtown that is perfect for a night out with friend or family! You can even go with people you may barely know yet, it’s a great place to make connections.

The HIFI annex holds daily concerts throughout the week where you can see many up-and-coming artists/bands for very inexpensive prices. Not only does HIFI hold concerts, but a lot of the funds received from patrons through those concerts are given back to the artists and our very own community in Indianapolis. HIFI is well known for contributing a lot of its funds to individuals and organizations throughout the city; maintaining places like Fountain Square and downtown Indy. Their goal is to create initiatives that ultimately give back to the community they call home, including contributing funds to our community through local organizations, charities and so much more. All is done through ticket sales and selling merchandise at the venue.

Another plus is the convenience, it is only a 10-minute drive from campus! That’s right, only 10 MINUTES! No more driving an hour and a half out of the city to see a show at the Ruoff or as far as Chicago. Not to mention dealing with the traffic getting to and from the venue. HIFI not only has little to no traffic, but it is amazing because it supports local artists and a variety of small artists across the country.

I went to a concert at HIFI in September, and not only did I love the band I was there to see, but I also grew to love the band opening for them! It was such a fun experience getting to know the bands and the people around me at the venue. It’s also really nice because you can get close to the stage without paying any extra expenses. And like I said before, the ticket prices are very cheap compared to other music venues nationwide. This means that you don’t have to spend $200+ on tickets!

It’s an extremely unique experience – by the end of the night, you will discover a new artist or band you can listen to, while experiencing a concert at a very low price, and be immersed in the community you now call home for 4 or more years. I’m excited to go back again in the future and I know it will become a continuing thing with my friends as well. So, to sum it all up, don’t be a couch potato! Get out and explore Indianapolis! The place we call home!